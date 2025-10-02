SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2025 - Leading global robotics and smart household appliance company, ECOVACS, today proudly unveils three innovative new models: DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI, DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI, and WINBOT MINI, designed to meet the varied cleaning needs of modern households. From floors to windows, these latest innovations underscore ECOVACS’ dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology and top-tier cleaning solutions for modern homes. All three models are available for purchase today on the ECOVACS e-store, Shopee and Lazada, and leading electronics stores – Best Denki, Courts, Harvey Norman and Gain City

•The company has also launched its thinnest robot vacuum cleaner, DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI, and ultra-compact window cleaner WINBOT MINI, offering a wider range of options to tackle diverse household cleaning needs.

DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI, the latest offering under ECOVACS’ flagship X-Series features the revolutionary OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology that tackles a common concern with robotic vacuum cleaner: spreading dirt and germs while cleaning, especially with stubborn stains. This industry-first and innovative mopping system eliminates cross-contamination worries with high-speed, high-pressure cleaning, and instant mop self-cleaning. The award-winning model uses an array of 16 clean water nozzles to deliver fresh water back to the mop to keep the mop renewed after the wastewater is scraped off, eliminating cross-contamination and making your floor truly hygienic. With 200 rotations per minute, the system applies concentrated pressure to effectively prevent streaks and importantly easily remove tough stains while leaving floors dry faster all in a single mopping pass.

As the flagship model, the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI boasts the highest suction power of 18,000Pa and comes with latest ZeroTangle 2.0 feature – up to 0% hair tangles in the main brush.

It is also equipped with the upgraded TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning Technology and TruEdge 3D Edge Sensor, allowing the roller mop and side brush to extend dynamically by adapting precisely to different types of edges and corners to achieve up to 100% cleaning coverage.

Complementing the cleaning technology and sensors, is the upgraded AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology for precise object recognition and enhanced real-time path planning capabilities. The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is able to intelligently choose the most efficient cleaning path especially during sudden environment changes as such moving people or pets.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI: FUSS-FREE FULL-COVERAGE CLEANING

The DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI offers an extremely powerful all-in-one cleaning experience, designed to easily navigate under furniture and into hard-to-reach areas for deep-cleaning with its hallmark 81mm ultra-thin profile. Equipped also with the new TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning, the DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI offers up to 100% edge-to-edge cleaning with no missed-out spots.

Powered by a 6400mAh battery, the DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI offers up to 180 minutes of continuous cleaning. Advanced features like AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology and TrueMapping 2.0 intelligent navigation coupled with a new-and-improved ZeroTangle 2.0 Anti-Tangling technology guarantee that no hair is stuck in the main brush – for a true handsfree maintenance experience.

The DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI comes with an all-in-one, compact and powerful OMNI Station that offers self-cleaning and maintenance, providing the ultimate convenience. It is also the world’s first and only sweeping and mopping robot vacuum to receive the prestigious German TÜV Rheinland privacy security certification – a trademark of trust and quality.