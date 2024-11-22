$!Elsie’s Kitchen Unveils Christmas Catering Menus to Elevate Holiday Celebrations

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - Elsie’s Kitchen is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Christmas Catering Menu, available for pre-order from November 1st, 2024 onwards. The festive season is a time for sharing, joy, and indulgence, and Elsie’s Kitchen is set to deliver an unforgettable dining experience with a diverse range of sumptuous offerings. From traditional Christmas classics to local favourites, this festive menu is designed to bring warmth and cheer to your holiday celebrations.

The Holiday Menu Inspired by the Spirit of Giving

For the upcoming holiday, let Elsie’s Kitchen take the stress out of Christmas catering planning, so one can focus on what really matters—spending time with loved ones. Whether it is to satisfy a craving for traditional Christmas favourites or something with a local twist, Elsie’s Kitchen has something for every festive gathering. From a hearty Herb Roasted Whole Turkey to indulgent treats like Speciality Laska-gna, the Christmas menu is bursting with mouth watering flavours that will bring joy to the table.

With five incredible Christmas catering buffet options to choose from, there is no need to worry about a thing. From the zesty and hearty Lemon Thyme Roasted Chicken Thigh to the comforting richness of the 12-Hour Slow-Cooked Vietnamese Turkey Consommé, Elsie’s Kitchen has curated the perfect holiday spread. And, of course, no Christmas meal is complete without dessert—enjoy a treat to festive favourites like Vietnamese Coffee Ground Log Cake or the delightful Matcha White Chocolate Croissant Penyet.

At Elsie’s Kitchen The Christmas Express Event held at Galaxis, visitors and shoppers were able to experience the magic of the season by sampling these halal Christmas catering delights firsthand. Guest savoured dishes like the Roasted Cauliflower with Fresh Watercress Greens and Sultanas in Thai Chilli Lime dressing, Specialty Laksa-gna with Santan Bechamel & Rempah Turkey & Shrimp Ragu, Chicken 65 Drumlets with House blend Hot Honey Rub or the Baked Prawn with Creamy Cajun Sauce with Celeriac, Fennel and Oats Crumble.

Sweet toothed visitors were also able to indulge in their signature Matcha White Chocolate Croissant Penyet or the Scallion Butter Pistachio Snowgat, the perfect sweet treats that brought extra sprinkles of holiday cheer.

Unwrap the Magic of Christmas with Elsie’s Kitchen Exclusive Promotions!

As the holiday season approaches, Elsie’s Kitchen is also offering several ways to make the celebrations even brighter. Whether it is hosting a festive meal at home or organising a corporate gathering, the brand has tailored exciting offers to suit all needs.

-> Early Bird Offer: Take advantage of an early opportunity to plan a gathering with our Christmas catering menu orders throughout November 2024.

-> Corporate Orders: For businesses looking for Christmas buffet catering for the teams or clients, Elsie’s Kitchen is offering a complimentary reusable grocery tote with every Christmas buffet catering order. This gift is available while stocks last.

-> Household Orders: For those celebrating at home, every Christmas buffet order comes with a 3-tiered festive Tingkat, designed to keep the holiday dishes warm and ready to serve.

“We’re thrilled to bring the magic of the holiday season to our customers with our specially curated Christmas catering menu and promotions,“ said Reuben Ang, Managing Director of Elsie’s Kitchen. “Our goal is to make holiday celebrations easier and more enjoyable, allowing families and businesses to focus on what really matters—creating lasting memories. We can’t wait to share the warmth, joy, and festive flavours with everyone this season!”

https://www.elsiekitchen.com.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/elsiekitchen/

https://www.instagram.com/elsie_kitchen/

Hashtag: #Elsie’sKitchen

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.