Embark on A Culinary Journey Through International Holiday Delights, Sharing Joy and Festive Spirit at Galaxy Macau

MACAO SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2024 – As the holiday season sweeps in, Galaxy Macau™(referred to as “Galaxy Macau”), the world-class luxury integrated resort, is ready to unwrap a feast of festive-themed menus at its distinguished dining venues. Here, every dish is a curated work of art by the talented master chefs, designed to make this holiday moments sparkle. Whether it’s a family gathering, a Michelin-starred soiree, or a chic tea with one’s nearest and dearest, the global medley of flavors is all set to imprint unforgettable tales in the annals of this festive season.



A Star-studded Feast At 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, a Michelin-starred gem in Galaxy Macau, the world’s choicest seasonal ingredients are artfully assembled to present two exquisite dinner sets for the Christmas and New Year’s Eve revelries. Each plate invites guests into an Italian fantasy. The Christmas set menu, available on December 24 and 25, is priced at MOP 3,680 per person, while the New Year’s Eve set menu, on December 31, is priced at MOP 3,980 per person. The award-winning chef Jan Ruangnukulkit has woven a Christmas menu at the Michelin-selected restaurant Saffron. Chef Jan’s festive menu is a rich tapestry of Thai cuisine, featuring classics like Spicy Live Gillardeau Oyster with Caviar and a traditional Thai grilled dish, elevated with the premium Alaskan king crab. This Christmas menu, available on December 24, is priced at MOP 988 per person. The Michelin-selected Terrazza Italian Restaurant is celebrating the festive season with a symphony of sensational seafood dishes, hearty meat courses, and satisfying primi piatti—flavors that bring Italians together. Chestnut Soup with Scampi and Risotto grace the menu, adding a Yuletide charm. This Christmas set, available on December 24 and 25, is priced at MOP 988 per person. A New Year’s Eve dinner will be served on December 31, inviting guests to indulge in a culinary journey for MOP 1,088.

A Culinary Journey Through Diverse Cultures Diversity is a hallmark of Macau, and at Galaxy Macau, the culinary landscape spans from Italian and Portuguese Western cuisine to Japanese and Thai Asian flavors, enriching festive gatherings with a cultural journey for the palate. Take a seat at Andaz Kitchen festive buffet brunch and dinner, where every dish embraces the philosophy of “sharing joy, continuing tradition,“ Executive Chef André Lai meticulously prepares festive Portuguese dishes for the holiday season, alongside lavish Chinese delicacies. Free-flowing sangria brings a sense of joy and completeness to gatherings. Available on December 24 and 25, the Christmas buffet brunch is priced at MOP 388 per adult, while the Christmas buffet dinner is priced at MOP 598 per adult.

Known for its meticulous traditional Kaiseki Ryori, the Yamazato Japanese Restaurant embodies the essence of Japanese cuisine with a selection of top-tier ingredients from across Japan. Executive Chef Hayashi Hideaki presents the refined tradition of Japanese kaiseki for Christmas and New Year’s Day. The Christmas Kaiseki is available on December 24 and 25, priced at MOP 1,980 per person, while the New Year’s Day Osechi Lunch is served on January 1 and 2, 2025, priced at MOP 680 per person. The New Year Kaiseki is also available on January 1 and 2, priced at MOP 1,980 per person. Raffles Lounge & Terrace offers an unparalleled journey of elegance in dining. Beneath the mesmerizing glow of an awe-inspiring crystal chandelier, guests can immerse themselves in a luxurious feast crafted by award-winning chefs, showcasing premium ingredients such as foie gras, lobster, wagyu beef, Alaskan king crab, and more. The Christmas set is available on December 24 and 25, priced at MOP 1,388 per person, while the New Year’s Eve set is offered on December 31, priced at MOP 1,588 per person. Delicate Afternoon Tea Moments at Galaxy Macau At CHA BEI, ideal for a cozy celebration with friends and family, the holiday-themed Afternoon Par-Tea includes a mini chocolate fondue, adding warmth and sweetness to winter gatherings. The Festive Afternoon Par-Tea is available until January 3,2025, priced at MOP598 for two persons, while the celebration dinner menu is offered on December 24 and 31, priced at MOP 988 per set for two. Nagomi transforms the winter afternoon tea into a delightful symphony for both the eyes and the palate. Guests can savor a variety of uniquely shaped and colorful sweet delicacies. The Winter Afternoon Tea is available from December 1 to 31, priced at MOP528 for two.

The Amazing Countdown Parties After a cozy New Year’s Eve dinner with loves, multiple restaurants at Galaxy Macau prepare for an exhilarating countdown party. As a deluxe lounge that blends East and West to celebrate the glamor of old Shanghai, China Rouge invites revelers to embrace the bold, colorful spirit of the 80s. With dazzling lights and thrilling music, guests can immerse themselves in live performances and create unforgettable New Year’s Eve memories in private karaoke rooms. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best 80s outfits for a chance to win awards for “Best Costume” and “Best Group Costume.” Celebrate in style at The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, the city’s premier destination for premium whisky. Guests can indulge in a night of fine wines, delicious food, and live music while enjoying electrifying performances. Unlimited servings of selected whiskies, Mumm Cordon Rouge NV Champagne, wines, and cocktails will be available, along with a chance to participate in a lucky draw for fabulous prizes. Enjoy the early bird offer by booking before December 15.