Embrace Shopping Flexibility with Shopee’s Upgraded Change of Mind Policy: Easy & Fuss-Free 15-Day Free Returns, No Questions Asked*!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2024 - Imagine this: you’ve just opened your latest Shopee parcel and it’s not quite what you imagined in your head. Maybe that dress looked different on the model, or this specific colour totally washes you out. Turns out that carpet you were so excited about is way too small for your space. But there’s no need to worry – you can now enjoy fuss-free returns on Shopee, no questions asked*.

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, is revolutionising the online shopping landscape. Buyers can shop with peace of mind, knowing that if their purchase isn’t exactly what they want, they can return it, hassle-free and at no additional cost to them.

The 15-Day Free Returns, No Questions Asked* initiative is a testament to Shopee’s dedication to a frictionless online shopping experience. Previously exclusive to products from Shopee Mall sellers, this policy now extends to include eligible items from all product categories available on Shopee, including fashion, electronics, and FMCG. It’s a bold move that underscores their unwavering commitment to customer happiness. With Shopee, you’re invited to shop with the confidence that your satisfaction is not just expected—it’s assured.

Here’s how you can take advantage of Shopee’s 15-Day Free Returns, No Questions Asked* policy:

1. Check Eligibility: Before making a purchase, verify that the item is eligible for return. For example, you can send back a t-shirt, but not a pair of briefs!

2. Raise a Return/Refund Request: If you need to make a return, simply go to your order history, select the item, and choose “Return/Refund” with “Change of Mind” as your reason.

3. Select shipping options: Ship the item back using the provided instructions, or take advantage of the myriad options available, like sending your parcel to one of the 2000 Shopee Collection Points located around the island. For maximum convenience, you can even schedule a doorstep pickup, so you don’t even need to step foot out of the house.

With the expansion of this policy to all product categories, Shopee is setting a new standard for online shopping, giving you the ability to shop boldly, knowing that if your purchase isn’t a perfect fit, the return process will be. To better understand how Shopee’s Change of Mind policy can work for you, click here for all the details you need to enjoy the ultimate flexibility that Shopee offers.

*T&Cs apply.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.