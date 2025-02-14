$!Energea presents premium, travel-ready tech kits tailor-made for life on the go

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2025 - Energea has introduced three tech kits to keep you powered for life in motion: the Essential Kit, Travel Kit, and Voyager Kit. Offering a powerful arsenal of tech solutions for digital nomads, these three uniquely tailored packages are perfect for content creators, globe-trotters, as well as business professionals. Encompassing a wall charger, cable, and an option between a power bank or a wireless charger, each kit is thoughtfully selected with convenience, functionality, and portability as its top priorities.

In this launch, Energea redefines tech with a sharp focus on aesthetics. These curated kits bring together utility and sophistication with stylish designs that surpass ordinary expectations of tech products. Each kit features a soft, coordinating pouch designed to match the products it contains whilst keeping them well-protected for travel.

The Essential Kit is the ideal starting point for occasional adventurers and everyday users. In it, you’ll find the MagTrio Plus, a bestselling 3-in-1 magnetic fast wireless charging station, lauded for its slim 18mm profile and foldable, portable design. Complementing it is the Helix magnetic charging cable, offering a clutter-free and time-saving charging experience. The AmpCharge GaN35 wall charger efficiently powers the MagTrio Plus, providing sufficient power to all three devices for fast charging, even when used simultaneously. Leveraging on GaNSmart Technology, it optimizes charging efficiency by minimizing heat loss and ensuring safety for worry-free usage.

These practical and versatile items ensure you stay powered and connected with ease, so you will never miss a moment of productivity or collaboration. The Essential Kit is available in sleek gunmetal black.

As you embark on a more rigorous travel routine, the Travel Kit is your ultimate companion. Leading the charge is the AluPac10K, Energea’s latest wireless powerbank. It boasts an impressive 10,000mAh capacity and a PD20W wired output, all elegantly encased in a sleek aluminum profile.

The magnetic wireless power bank, finished in luxurious gold, synergizes flawlessly with the GoCharge AluCable (15cm), recognized for its four swappable connectors, accommodating a wide range of charging ports and data transfer needs. Completing the mix is Energea’s vacation-approved TravelWorld Adapter 25, an ultra-portable PD25W adapter with interchangeable plugs, smart power identification technology, and worldwide compatibility in over 150 countries.

These products are crafted to help you navigate your journey with confidence, allowing for instant content sharing on the go to fuel your creative process.

Leading the lineup, the Voyager Kit perfectly blends the Essential and Travel Kits into the most advanced, comprehensive bundle. Most remarkably, it features the AluPac10K magnetic wireless power bank, which allows users to charge up to two devices simultaneously with the flexibility of both wireless and wired charging. The familiar Helix fast charging cable offers a streamlined charging experience along with a magnetic snap for tangle-free storage. Capping off the bundle is the TravelWorld Adapter 25, delivering an exceptionally portable and featherlight design as a universal travel adapter.

With enduring power, exceptional compatibility, and a rugged design built to withstand the toughest conditions, these selections guarantee you’re always charged and prepared for any challenge, wherever your adventures lead. Similar to Travel Kit, the Voyager Kit comes in a lustrous gold finishing for a touch of luxury and full metal housing for added durability, combining style and resilience for every trip.

Recognizing the evolving trends in the tech accessories market, Energea strives to inspire modern nomads to embrace their adventures, while ensuring their devices are well cared for. Combining functionality and style, these newly unveiled tech kits are designed to perfectly complement various on-the-go lifestyles.

Energea’s tech kits are designed for effortless grab-and-go usage, removing the guesswork from travel and ensuring you never have to worry about charging, syncing, or compatibility. Created for the discerning digital nomad, these kits allow any individual to focus on the journey, and not the tech. Order the Essential Kit, Travel Kit, and Voyager Kit on Energea’s website now—to experience worry-free travel at its absolute best.

Check out the individual products and their specially curated collections, which can be ordered and delivered through Energea’s website. These products are also available in selected stores across the globe. To keep in the loop on the latest tech releases, follow Energea on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

https://goenergea.com/

https://www.facebook.com/goenergea

https://www.instagram.com/energea_official/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgUifv2gGPmQ_KUpVXduHAA

Hashtag: #Energea #TechKit

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.