Etiqa Insurance Singapore Returns as Official Travel Insurer at NATAS Travel Fair 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 February 2025 - Etiqa Insurance Singapore, a leading general and life insurer, returns as the Official Travel Insurer for the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Travel Fair 2025. Themed ‘Travel, Explore, Live It!’, Singapore’s largest premier travel fair will be held at the Singapore Expo from 28 February to 2 March 2025, offering an exciting opportunity for travellers to explore a world of adventure.

Etiqa will be providing exclusive offers to patrons, including discounts of up to 35% off Etiqa’s Travel Infinite* insurance plan to ensure comprehensive travel protection for all Singaporean travellers. With Travel Infinite’s extensive range of coverage, travellers can choose the coverage that best suits their individual needs, ensuring they have the right protection for their specific trip.

“At Etiqa Insurance Singapore, we believe that every journey should be a worry-free experience, which is why we are proud to offer travellers the peace of mind they deserve with our comprehensive travel insurance plan. As a company that truly cares about people, our mission is to protect what matters most – our customers. We are excited to continue our partnership with NATAS and help more travellers explore the world with confidence,“ said Raymond Ong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.

In line with embracing Travel, Explore, Live It experiences at the NATAS Fair, Etiqa will also offer one lucky visitor a chance to win $3,000 worth of travel vouchers, with any policy purchase at the Fair. In addition, all participating customers who purchase Etiqa’s travel insurance products at the Fair will receive a complimentary gift, subject to a minimum premium of $50.

To explore these exciting offers, visit Etiqa’s booth at 4H49 during the NATAS Travel Fair. For more information or to buy your travel insurance today, simply scan the QR code or visit etiqa.com.sg

*Terms and Conditions

This policy is underwritten by Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Company Reg. No. 201331905K), a member of Maybank Group. This content is for reference only and is not a contract of insurance. Full details of the policy terms and conditions can be found in the policy contract. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC. Information is accurate as of 28 February 2025.

https://www.etiqa.com.sg/