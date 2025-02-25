KUALA LUMPUR: An ex-convict was today sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison by the High Court here after pleading guilty to four charges of performing the “Baiah”, giving support and possessing materials related to the Daesh terrorist group last year.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid handed down the sentence on Nik Mohd Shalahuddin Zakaria, 41, who had served three years in jail for a similar offence.

He was sentenced to five years in prison on each of the first two charges, which is for possession of items related to terrorist acts and the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group involving 1,020 photos, 26 videos and 321 articles in the form of a ‘portable document format’ (PDF) in his mobile phone.

Similar items, comprising 378 photos, 36 videos and 244 articles in PDF form were also found in his other mobile phone.

The offences were committed in Kampung Senang, Kota Jembal, here at 9.15 am on June 10 last year.

The charges were framed under Section 130JB(1) (a) of the Penal Code which provides a maximum prison sentence of seven years or a fine and the confiscation of any property that was used or intended to be used in committing the offence upon conviction.

On the third charge, for giving support to the IS terrorist group by using the Facebook social media application under the name of Ahmad Saif Al-Islam, which was detected at 10.15 pm at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, Kuala Lumpur, on June 10, the court sentenced him to 15 years in jail.

He was also sentenced to 15 years in jail on the fourth charge of being a member of the IS group by performing the “Baiah” ceremony with IS leader Abu Hafs Al Hashimi Al-Qurashi as a caliph to support the IS terrorist group.

For the two charges, Nik Mohd Shalahuddin, who used to work as a gardener, was charged under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of not more than 40 years or a fine upon conviction.

However, Judge Azhar ordered the jail sentences to be served concurrently from the date of arrest, meaning Nik Mohd Shalahuddin will only be required to serve 15 months in jail.

Meanwhile, Nik Mohd Shalahuddin, unrepresented, by a lawyer, informed that he did not wish to mitigate.

“There is nothing I want to say about the sentence and I will not mitigate... I do not want to ask for sympathy and I will persevere with this test,“ said the third child of seven siblings.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shafiq Hasim appeared for the prosecution.