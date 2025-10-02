Eurasian e-commerce giant Wildberries to open platform to sellers in Georgia

TBILISI, GEORGIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2025 - Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, is set to allow businesses in the Republic of Georgia to sell their products on the international online marketplace.

Georgia will become the ninth country with sellers on the platform. Representatives of more than 100 small and midsized Georgian businesses took part in a recent conference for potential vendors in the capital, Tbilisi. The event was timed to the announcement.

Wildberries already launched sales of goods from other countries to buyers in Georgia last year. It has since attracted a wide and active customer base there. Women are the primary buyers in Georgia (75%), while men demonstrate a high level of loyalty; 39% of them make purchases at least once a week. The largest age group of buyers is 25 to 44 years old, accounting for more than half of the orders. Users choose the platform for its fast delivery (69%) and wide assortment of products (62%).

That means there is a significant potential for local brands, which will now be able to directly offer sought-after products to a Georgian customer base that values variety and affordability, as well as to buyers from other countries where Wildberries operates.

Overall, Wildberries has more than 79 million customers across eight countries and processes more than 20 million orders per day, offering small and midsized businesses unique opportunities for accelerated growth through expansion into foreign markets and access to new customers.

According to the company’s estimates, 10% of sellers could achieve a monthly revenue equivalent to more than USD 10,000 within the first six months of operating on the platform. Books, clothing, footwear and cosmetics are the most in-demand product segments in Georgia.

Wildberries provides partners with extensive support, including training seminars, making the platform a convenient tool for business development. Georgian entrepreneurs will have access to such events in the PRO WB Development Center, which combines educational programs, expert consultations and marketing support, helping brands enter the market faster and scale effectively.

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading digital platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China and the UAE. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 135 facilities and 87,000 pickup points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers.