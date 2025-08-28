Expats experience services in Qianhai: No Red Tape, Only Red Carpets

“It’s incredibly efficient! There’s no need to run between multiple departments. The entire process from seeking consultation to completing the paperwork was much smoother than I expected.” After experiencing the one-stop services at Qianhai International Talent Hub, American blogger Alysa Kees, known as “Qi Shiwen” in China, shared her feelings with overseas audiences on camera.

With the further optimization of its supporting infrastructure and policies, Qianhai vividly demonstrates how to break down administrative barriers with the “service cycle” and attract talent through “hardcore policies”. By fulfilling its promise of “no red tape, only red carpet”, today’s Qianhai has become a “preferred gateway” for international talent to integrate into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2025 - On the morning of August 27, “Qianhai Block V” was officially launched with the presence of representatives from various sectors in Shenzhen and Hong Kong. As the latest landmark for international talent innovation in Qianhai, Shenzhen, “Qianhai Block V” is rapidly emerging as an international talent hub that integrates the “innovation chain, industry chain, capital chain, and talent chain”. It is also propelling Qianhai to become a “golden stage” for talent to realize their dreams. By offering latest policy consultations, an easy access to optimal venture capital resources, and the most precise job matching, it will greatly support Shenzhen in building the best technology innovation ecosystem and talent development environment.

In Qianhai, the “one-stop convenience” that Qi Shiwen experienced has long permeated every aspect of talent services. The international talent hub has integrated 700 services covering the full spectrum of employment, entrepreneurship, and living. There are dedicated counters for foreign talent to apply for work permits and for Hong Kong and Macao residents to consult on cross-border living matters. Furthermore, through the “In Qianhai” smart digital platform, overseas individuals can schedule visa appointments and access policies online in advance. By entering their career direction and living preferences, users can receive instant, tailored recommendations on suitable companies, housing, and subsidies. This makes talent services truly within reach, thus realizing a talent ecosystem at their fingertips.

The latest data reveals that Qianhai is currently home to over 3,000 foreign professionals, more than 5,000 foreign residents and over 51,000 holders of postgraduate degrees or higher. With a total of 660,000 professionals engaging in modern services and industrial technology sectors, Qianhai has been a growing magnet for talent.

Convenient living amenities are a key reason why numerous professionals choose to stay in Qianhai. To address cross-border living needs, Qianhai has introduced thoughtful initiatives: Hong Kong residents can use their local e-wallets directly for frequent daily spending scenarios without switching payment methods; cross-border salary payments are processed with a single click, eliminating repeated bank verification and significantly improving the efficiency of financial transactions. Beyond daily transactions and financial matters, family-related needs have also been carefully considered. To accommodate the educational plans of different families, multiple international schools offer curricula from kindergarten to high school. In terms of healthcare, Hong Kong-style medical institutions provide familiar consultation models and language services, thus ensuring a smoother transition for cross-border living.

Through the “Strive and Rise Programme”, Hong Kong is actively positioning Qianhai as a preferred destination for its youth entrepreneurs so as to deepen cross-border cooperation. In August, 160 middle school students from Hong Kong visited the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub (E-hub) and Tencent Technology Innovation Workshop. While experiencing AI technology firsthand, they gained an in-depth understanding of relevant policies, such as “RMB 1 for office space” and “special fund for technology innovation” and the entrepreneurial advantages offered by Qianhai.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, Qianhai has provided a favorable platform for them to shine. Its entrepreneurial support spans the entire lifecycle. In the startup phase, the “RMB 1 for entry” policy allows qualified teams to obtain office space at low cost, coupled with mentorship for market analysis. During the growth phase, they can apply for a fund of RMB 500 million to help solve their financial challenges. The model of “R&D in Hong Kong and Commercialization in Qianhai” enables a rapid connection to the industrial chains in the Chinese mainland.

From the seamless services experienced by foreign talent and the entrepreneurial enthusiasm of Hong Kong youth to the rapid growth of startups, Qianhai has turned its promise of “no red tape, only red carpet” from a slogan into a daily reality for those pursuing their dreams here.

In days to come, Qianhai will continue to deepen cross-border service innovation, enhance full-cycle entrepreneurial support, and expand its distinctive industrial ecosystem. This will enable more global talent to navigate their undertakings with greater ease and confidence. While enjoying efficient and convenient services, they will unleash their value in the thriving industrial landscape and write a new chapter of open development in the GBA.

