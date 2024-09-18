“Experience Macao Limited Edition” International Promotional Campaign’s Second Phase CGI Video Launches in Malaysia

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2024 - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is excited to announce that the “Experience Macao Limited Edition” international promotional campaign has entered its second phase. This initiative aims to showcase Macao’s unique charm to global travelers through an online interactive quiz on the official website (ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com), to win 100 “Experience Macao Limited Edition prizes”, showcasing Macao’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant attractions. These experiences will highlight Macao’s allure and provide limited-time exclusive activities, seamlessly blending online interaction with offline travel experiences.

MGTO has partnered with Macao’s six integrated resorts—Galaxy Macao, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Limited, Wynn Resorts Macao, and SJM Resorts—to offer customized exclusive travel routes. These routes showcase Macao’s diverse cultural, entertainment, shopping, and dining experiences, providing participants with unparalleled travel opportunities.

Macao, a city rich in multicultural charm, has been seen through the eyes of MIYEON, a member of the famed K-pop group (G)I-DLE. She’s been invited to immerse herself in the wonders of Macao and is set to release a special single and music video, Lovin’ My Stay, inspired by her journey. As MIYEON explores the city’s iconic landmarks, her music will capture Macao’s dynamic spirit, delivering its vibrant energy to her international fan. Through her distinct perspective, fans and travelers will be able to discover a new and enchanting side of Macao.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) invites people in Malaysia to delve into the heart of Macao’s cultural heritage. Campaign winners will embark on an unforgettable journey through the city’s historic allure, tasting the unique flavors of its cuisine and experiencing a blend of Eastern and Western cultures. Previously, leading Southeast Asian influencers participated, inspiring many to follow in their footsteps.

To boost the campaign’s promotion, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has launched advertisements on large screens at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, drawing significant local attention. The ads, which ran for five days, encouraged people to discover Macao’s unique cultural charm firsthand.

Now in its second phase, the “Experience Macao Limited Edition” international promotional campaign runs from September 16 to September 25, 2024. We invite everyone to visit ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com, take part in the interactive online quiz, and follow @visitmacao (https://www.instagram.com/visitmacao/) for the latest hints and updates.

For more information, please visit:

Official Website: ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com

Instagram: @visitmacao

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/visitmacao/

https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/

