Fabrik Etc Celebrates 40 Years Of Curtains & Blinds Expertise

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - Fabrik Etc marks its 40th anniversary in the soft furnishings industry, reaffirming its longstanding presence as a specialist in curtains and blinds in Singapore. Over four decades, the company has built a reputation for reliability and quality, serving a broad clientele ranging from residential homeowners to developers, architects, hoteliers, and commercial spaces.

Fabrik Etc distinguishes itself through its wide range of offerings, which include wallpaper services, the original Australian Ziptrak® blinds, reupholstery services, roller shades, and Korean combi blinds, among others. All products are customisable to meet diverse budgets and aesthetic needs, from cost-effective options to bespoke solutions. Unlike mass-market providers, Fabrik Etc provides end-to-end services, including site measurement, product consultation, installation, and after-sales support, managed by its own in-house factory and installation team. The company also practices transparent pricing, with detailed quotation breakdowns offered to every customer.

As one of the early entrants in Singapore’s curtains and blinds industry, Fabrik Etc has received multiple industry recognitions, including being a top sales performer for Hunter Douglas and one of the largest local partners for the original Australian Ziptrak®. Its portfolio includes a range of established brands such as TOSO, Acacia Fabrics, Jotex, Camoor, and Goodrich, offering a breadth of options beyond the limited selections available at typical soft furnishing retailers. They also provide add-on motorization and smart home integration for their curtain and blinds, boasting big name brands like Somfy, AOK and DOOYA.

While the company celebrates its legacy as a second-generation business, it also acknowledges the need to adapt to changing consumer behaviour. In conjunction with its 40th anniversary, Fabrik Etc is strengthening its digital presence and expanding outreach to the renovation market, while also engaging younger clients who value customisation and established industry experience.

Looking ahead, Fabrik Etc plans to introduce new services such as curtain and blind cleaning, expand its selection of sustainable and smart products, and grow its collaborations with interior designers and developers on large-scale projects.

For more information on Fabrik Etc and their range of products, please visit https://www.fabrik.com.sg/.

https://www.fabrik.com.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/fabriketc/

https://www.instagram.com/fabriketc/

