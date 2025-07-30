FBS Wins First CSR Award for Making a Real Difference Across Asia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2025 - FBS, one of the leading global brokers, proudly announces a significant achievement — its first award for Corporate Social Responsibility. At the CFI.co Awards 2025, FBS received the title “Excellence in Social Responsibility within the Forex Industry — Asia,” recognizing the company’s deep, ongoing commitment to giving back and making a real impact beyond trading.

This award is more than just a milestone, it reflects the depth and consistency of FBS’s CSR efforts. In the first half of 2025 alone, the company launched several meaningful initiatives focused on education, community support, and helping young learners across Asia and Latin America.

One of the recent highlights was the Project Warisan Holiday Camp in Malaysia, organized in partnership with SUKA Society. The three-day event brought together around 60 Indigenous students and 25 parents from rural Perak, offering interactive learning in English, science, financial literacy, and cultural heritage. Earlier this year, during Ramadan 2025, FBS donated $20 000 to support over 400 people in Malaysia and Indonesia with food aid, festive clothing, and celebration events.

These 2025 projects build on the company’s strong foundation of CSR in 2024, when FBS carried out 16 initiatives across seven countries, directly benefiting more than 14 000 people. From upgrading classrooms in Indonesia and South Africa to supporting refugee children in Thailand, FBS focused its efforts where help was needed most.

To highlight the impact of this journey, FBS created a dedicated CSR video capturing powerful moments from the field and launched a new section on its website, showcasing the people, partners, and stories behind every initiative.

At FBS, social responsibility is more than a one-time effort — it is a sustained commitment aligned with the company’s core values. This recognition from CFI.co reinforces the belief that a company’s success should be shared with the communities it touches.

FBS is proud to go beyond trading to create real-world change. Together with its clients and partners, FBS is building a future where opportunity is accessible to all — from classrooms to crisis zones.

