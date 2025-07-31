Orang Asli rights enhanced under revised Aboriginal Peoples Act

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has pledged to strengthen the rights of the Orang Asli community through proposed amendments to the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 (Act 134).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi outlined seven key areas of focus: land, education, health, economy, leadership, infrastructure, and culture.

Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as Rural and Regional Development Minister, stated that the review aims to refine existing provisions and address implementation gaps.

“The revision of the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 is underway to ensure comprehensive reassessment and improvement,“ he said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

The amendments follow concerns raised by Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (BN–Jelebu) regarding the need for updated legislation to safeguard Orang Asli rights.

However, Ahmad Zahid clarified that land administration remains under state jurisdiction, requiring coordination with state governments.

The Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) will engage state authorities through the Special Meeting of the Orang Asli Consultative Council (MaPOA) before presenting land-related matters to the National Land Council (MTN).

“These discussions are essential before any decisions are made at the national level,“ he added.

KKDW is also consulting Orang Asli leaders and agencies to ensure amendments are inclusive.

Ahmad Zahid highlighted Malaysia’s collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to implement the Orang Asli Development Policy, aligning with global best practices. - Bernama