RM611 billion needed to drive 13th Malaysia Plan: Anwar

PETALING JAYA: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) will require a total investment of RM611 billion, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced in Parliament.

Tabling the 13MP, today, he said the federal government is expected to contribute RM430 billion through its development allocation, while government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) will provide RM120 billion.

An additional RM61 billion will come from the private sector via public-private partnerships (PPP).

Anwar said more than half of the government’s RM430 billion allocation – amounting to RM227 billion – will be channelled into the economic sector, positioning it as the key driver of national growth.

The social sector will receive RM133 billion, with RM67 billion allocated to education and RM40 billion to healthcare.

Meanwhile, RM51 billion has been earmarked for security and RM17 billion for administration.

He stressed that the strategic distribution of funds reflects the government’s commitment to delivering comprehensive and high-impact development under the Madani framework.

“If this bold initiative succeeds, by 2030, we will not only have achieved significant material gains, but also fostered a society with strong values, unity, mutual respect for cultural diversity, and a solid national identity,” he said.

Anwar said that 13MP must be a shared effort by all — individuals, communities, the private sector and government — working together to uplift the dignity and standing of the rakyat.