$!Federation of Thai Industries, Petrochemical Industry Club (FTIPC) hosts the Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference 2025 (APIC 2025) under the theme “Ensuring a Transformed World Prosperity”, driving Asia’s petrochemical industry toward global sustainability and growth

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2025 - Federation of Thai Industries, Petrochemical Industry Club (FTIPC), proudly represented Thailand as host of the Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference 2025 (APIC 2025). Held in collaboration with petrochemical associations from seven core member associations—Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Malaysia, and Singapore—the event focused on fostering innovation, regional cooperation, and sustainable development in the petrochemical industry.

Taking place on May 15 - 16, 2025, at the Centara Grand at CentralWorld Bangkok, APIC 2025 marked the 43rd edition of the conference and the third time Thailand has been the host. This year’s theme, “Ensuring a Transformed World Prosperity” - Action for Planet with Innovation and Collaboration, driving Asia’s petrochemical industry towards global sustainability and growth, reflects the industry’s mission to drive economic growth, enhance quality of life, and contribute to a sustainable future through innovation and collaboration.

Mr. Apichai Chareonsuk, Chairman of the Petrochemical Industry Club, the Federation of Thai Industries, said at the opening: “Petrochemicals are central to modern life—not only in production but in enabling a better, more sustainable world. Our industry is committed to balancing growth with responsibility. Through partnerships and innovation, we can drive the transformation needed to support future generations.”

The event drew over 1,500 delegates from across the globe, including petrochemical producers, plastics manufacturers, investors, and strategic partners. APIC 2025 generated an estimated 145 million baht in economic value, supporting Thailand’s tourism and service sectors while creating high-potential business opportunities for Thai operators. The conference is expected to lead to deals worth several billion baht.

The event served as a key platform to highlight the host’s capabilities, reinforcing Thailand’s role as a regional hub for petrochemical innovation and collaboration. It provided a space for industry leadership and meaningful dialogue on sustainability, the circular economy, and inclusive growth.

“Through the theme ‘Ensuring a Transformed World Prosperity,‘ we emphasized that innovation and collaboration are key to building a better future. We hope to see stronger regional and global partnerships—advancing sustainable practices, driving innovation, and strengthening business networks across the petrochemical industry. This cooperation, in the long run, will lead to meaningful, positive change,“ Mr. Apichai concluded.