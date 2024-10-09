$!Five Unbeatable Deals at Traveloka’s 10.10 Travel Fest

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2024 - Festival-based tourism is on the rise globally, and high enthusiasm is expected for travels around major festivals in both Singapore and international destinations. From October 10-13, Traveloka’s 10.10 Travel Fest will provide bigger and more exciting discounts up to 50% on various travel products, offering exclusive 10.10 SUPER Deals and Flash Sales, enabling travelers to discover and enjoy the world-class events, while boosting early travel bookings into 2025.

Whether you’re seeking the pristine beaches of Southeast Asia, the vibrant cities of Japan, or the rich cultural experiences of Europe, now is the perfect moment to lock in your dream vacation. And it’s not just the destinations that are calling. A myriad of exciting events and festivals are beckoning from all over the world – whether it’s the highly anticipated Christmas markets across Europe, the iconic ball drop as the world counts down to 2025 in New York City’s Times Square, or the stunning ice sculptures at Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in China.

With up to 50% off flights, hotels, and activities across the world, these exclusive deals are sure to vanish quickly—so don’t miss your chance to explore the world for less.

Here are our recommendations for the top five Traveloka 10.10 deals you can’t afford to pass up.

1. WIN a pair of Business Class tickets to Japan!

What if you could win a second vacation just by booking your first? That’s not just a pipe dream this 10.10 shopping season. Every booking you make on Traveloka – be it flights, hotels, or attractions – will land you a chance to win a pair of tickets that will let you fly to Japan in style. What’s more, you can stack unlimited chances with every booking! Every S$100 spent, you will earn 1 chance to win, so the more holidays you take, the more likely you are to win your next holiday for free. The campaign ends 13 October, so make your booking as early as possible!

2. Flight Deals to Unmissable Destinations: Hong Kong, Macau, Austria, and More!

Seize the opportunity to explore top global destinations with Traveloka’s unbeatable flight deals! Enjoy 10% off flights to Hong Kong, where you can dive into vibrant street markets, savor delicious cuisine, and take in the breathtaking views from Victoria Peak, all starting at just S$263 round trip!

For a quick cultural escape, fly to Macau and immerse yourself in its unique blend of Portuguese and Chinese heritage, stunning colonial architecture, and world-renowned casinos, with 10% off flights to Macao from just S$308 round trip!

If a winter wonderland is calling your name, Austria is waiting with 10% off flights as low as S$1,010, giving you access to the majestic Alps, Vienna’s grand palaces, and a rich tapestry of music and art. Your next unforgettable adventure is just one booking away—don’t miss out!

3. Special hotel deals: Resorts World Sentosa, Furama Hotels, Archipelago International Hotels, and more

Save big on luxury stays with 30% off at Resorts World Sentosa Singapore, known for its world-class attractions and dining. Furama Hotels and Archipelago International Hotels offer 15% off, providing modern accommodations across top destinations like Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Whether you’re after luxury or comfort, these hotels ensure you have an unforgettable stay, starting from just S$53 per night.

4. Attraction Deals Across the World: From Singapore to Japan and Beyond!

Unlock incredible savings on top attractions worldwide with Traveloka’s unbeatable deals! Whether you’re exploring iconic destinations in Singapore, Japan, or beyond, now’s the perfect time to make your adventure even more affordable.

Enjoy 20% off in Singapore at Universal Studios for thrilling rides, S.E.A. Aquarium for an underwater adventure, or Adventure Cove Waterpark for family fun. Meanwhile, in Japan, you can immerse yourself in the magical world of Harry Potter at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo with 30% off, along with savings on other famous spots like Universal Studios Japan and Osaka Castle.

Don’t forget to stay connected on your travels with discounted eSim products, and take advantage of these limited-time offers for an unforgettable global experience!

5. S$100 off cruise bookings, like Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas

Set sail aboard the luxurious Anthem of the Seas with S$100 off* your booking for sailings through 31 December 2024. From rock climbing to Broadway-style shows, this Royal Caribbean cruise offers endless entertainment and relaxation. With stunning views and exciting destinations, this is the ultimate way to escape and unwind in style.

Book your dream vacation now on Traveloka!

Make Traveloka your ultimate travel companion and unlock incredible adventures with the 10.10 Super Deals! Discover unforgettable trips across the world, with round-trip flights from Singapore to Paris starting at just S$850, or stay at Melbourne for only S$436, or sail across Southeast Asia on a luxury cruise with discounts of up to S$100 and much more!

From 10-13 Oct, you’ll find incredible Flash Sale from 12-2pm and 8-10pm featuring coupon discounts worth up to S$75 off on Flights and Hotels.

Discover thrilling festivals and events through Traveloka. Download the updated Traveloka app today and enjoy special offers to bring your dream getaway to life. For more detailed information on Traveloka’s 10.10 Travel Fest, explore the official Traveloka website or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

https://traveloka.com

