HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea Fair will be staged concurrently from 14 to 16 August 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The fairs feature global foods and beverages, tea, and related products, providing a one-stop sourcing platform for industry players. The Food Expo PRO open exclusively to trade buyers on the first two days, and welcome public ticket-holders on 16 August. The concurrent Hong Kong International Tea Fair will be open to both trade buyers and public ticket holders for all three days. Together with the concurrent public fairs, Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, and Home Delights Expo, which will be staged at the same venue from 14 to 18 August, the five fairs are expected to gather some 2,000 exhibitors.

This year, Food Expo PRO continues to present pavilions from various countries and regions. Besides pavilions from Mainland China, Japan, Korea and Poland, ASEAN countries like Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam will also participate, showcasing international culinary excellence.

Recognising the promising landscape of the Halal Market, the Expo introduced a dedicated Halal food and beverage label last year. This year, around 100 exhibitors will feature the label, bringing a diverse variety of Halal certified products ranging from snacks, condiments to seafood. To better promote the potential of halal food sector, the events will delve deeper into the halal food landscape in Hong Kong. The Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel, a 5-star rating Halal Friendly Hotel by Crescent Rating, will share insights on how they create exceptional halal culinary experience for Muslim guests. Additionally, the event will partner with The Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong to present halal certificates to local restaurants.

With the evolving coffee culture and growing coffee market demand worldwide, a new Coffee zone will be launched to reinforce Hong Kong’s role as a gateway to enter the booming Mainland China and ASEAN market. The zone will feature coffee bean exporters from Africa, Americas to Mainland China, as well as coffee accessories in the zone. Events such as coffee demonstrations and seminars covering the coffee value chain will also be held.

