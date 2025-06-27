Teachers’ arrests over sharing upskirt photos shock Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s education minister reacted angrily Friday after the arrests of two teachers who allegedly shared photos showing girls’ underwear in a group chat that reportedly included nearly 10 elementary and junior high school teachers.

The case has shocked the country, which will next year launch its first national background check system for sex offences for those seeking to work with children.

If convicted, the teachers -- a 42-year-old who lives in central Japan, and a 37-year-old south of Tokyo -- will face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to three million yen ($21,000), a police spokesman said.

The two men were arrested separately this week for taking photos in which girls’ underwear was visible and sending them to the group chat, he told AFP.

The men allegedly knew the girls “were under 13”, the spokesman said.

Police sources said they believed the group, managed by the 42-year-old teacher, had “nearly 10” teacher members including the two arrested, according to broadcaster NHK.

Around 70 photos and videos were shared in the group including those apparently taken at school or during extracurricular activities, with some showing girls changing clothes, NHK and other media outlets said.

“I feel really angry. This can never be tolerated,“ education minister Toshiko Abe told reporters Friday.

The ministry plans to hold an online meeting with the heads of local education boards to prevent similar incidents.

The primary school in the central city of Nagoya where one of the teachers was working held a meeting with more than 270 anxious parents on Thursday evening, NHK said.

“It’s scary and creepy,“ a mother in her 30s told the broadcaster. “I’d like to know whether my child was one of the victims.”

The school has suspended physical education classes for the time being, NHK said.

Nagoya mayor Ichiro Hirosawa on Thursday called the alleged crimes “unthinkable”.

“They made a national group and were sharing the images... I feel very sorry, and at the same time I’m filled with anger,“ he said.

Japan is preparing to launch its own version of Britain’s Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) next year to protect children from sexual assault.

The DBS system will require those seeking jobs that involve working with children to undergo background checks for historical sex offences.