From Utility to Smart Tech: Ausko’s Role in Singapore’s Evolving Waste Landscape

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2025 - As Singapore continues to push towards greener, smarter infrastructure, Ausko has announced a shift in focus to address these evolving waste disposal needs. The company aims to focus on product variety, hygiene requirements, and design customisation for waste solutions in different environments.

A Shift Toward Customised and Scalable Solutions

According to Mr. Andrew Koh, founder of Ausko, the company’s next phase will centre on:

--> Advising on product selection based on operational and hygiene requirements.

--> Expanding its range of bin types and sizes to meet varying industry needs.

--> Offering customised bin designs tailored to specific environments and use cases

One example of this is the Big Buddy Bin—a monkey-proof bin developed and launched in collaboration with the National Environment Agency (NEA). Projects like this reflect Ausko’s broader approach: responding to real-world conditions with practical, context-specific bin design.

“We aim to keep pace with industry shifts and provide solutions that help clients meet both regulatory requirements and day-to-day operational needs,” said Mr. Koh.

A Front-Row Seat to a Changing City

In the early 2000s, the demand for durable, wheeled bins grew in step with Singapore’s construction boom and population growth. Ausko’s early clients included schools, town councils, waste collectors, cleaning companies, and healthcare facilities—sectors that needed small- to large-capacity bins along with basic hygiene infrastructure.

Two decades later, the demand faced today is markedly different. With a shift toward space optimisation, stricter public hygiene standards, and the country’s Green Plan 2030, the types of bins needed—and the expectations around them—have changed.

Meeting New Demands with New Tools

To meet these evolving needs, Ausko moved beyond bin distribution and into manufacturing, setting up production facilities across countries in Asia and forming partnerships across Europe. Today, the company supplies a range of options—from recycling bins and dustbins with lids to other hygiene-focused designs tailored for different environments. These newer models incorporate features like fill-level monitoring and cloud-based tracking, which allow users to better plan waste collection routines.

As businesses and municipalities seek to streamline their waste solutions while aligning with sustainability goals, these tools have become increasingly relevant. More broadly, such developments reflect Ausko’s ongoing efforts to adapt to Singapore’s changing urban and environmental needs.

Moving forward, the company aims to continue supporting industries with products and services tailored to evolving operational and regulatory demands.

https://www.auskogroup.com/

About Ausko

Ausko Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based waste solutions provider offering indoor and outdoor bin systems for commercial, industrial, and municipal use. Since 2000, the company has expanded its footprint to include manufacturing in Shanghai and strategic partnerships in Europe. Its product range includes mobile garbage bins, stainless steel units, dustbins, pedal bins, and smart waste systems.