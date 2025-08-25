  1. World

Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza: broadcaster

  • 2025-08-25 04:58 PM
Palestinian photojournalist Hatem Omar reacts after being injured in an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 25, 2025. An Al Jazeera journalist was killed in Gaza, a spokesperson for the Qatar-based TV network said on August 24. Mohammad Salama’s death was “confirmed”, the spokesperson said, after Al Jazeera reported he was killed in an Israeli strike. (Photo by AFP)Palestinian photojournalist Hatem Omar reacts after being injured in an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on August 25, 2025. An Al Jazeera journalist was killed in Gaza, a spokesperson for the Qatar-based TV network said on August 24. Mohammad Salama’s death was “confirmed”, the spokesperson said, after Al Jazeera reported he was killed in an Israeli strike. (Photo by AFP)

DOHA: Al Jazeera on Monday said one of its journalists was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, two weeks after the broadcaster lost six staff and freelancers in an attack.

Mohammad Salama, a photojournalist and cameraman, was killed in an attack on a medical complex that left 14 people dead, the Qatar-based news network said.

His death was “confirmed”, a spokesperson told AFP.

Earlier this month, four Al Jazeera staff and two freelancers were killed in an Israeli air strike outside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, prompting widespread condemnation.

Mahmud Bassal, Gaza's Civil Defence spokesman, also said the death toll in the latest attack stood at 14, including journalists.

An Israeli explosive drone targeted a building at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, followed by an airstrike as the wounded were being evacuated, Bassal said - AFP