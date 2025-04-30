MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2025 - In celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Monaco, Galaxy Macau™ proudly presents the “Galaxy Music Gala: A Musical Journey from Monaco to Macau”. On May 21. This prestigious evening of classical music celebrates the deepening friendship between China and Monaco over the years with musical charm, further promoting exchanges and cooperation in cultural and other fields between Macau and Monaco, and contributing to establishing Macau as a platform for world-class cultural exchanges.

The concert features the internationally acclaimed Monaco Zhangomusiq Concertmasters Orchestra, bringing together world-class musicians from Monaco and France under the distinguished direction of Zhang Zhang, offering the audience a magnificent musical feast. The Monaco Zhangomusiq Concertmasters Orchestra traces its origins to the Monaco Principality String Quartet, founded in 2001 as an ensemble dedicated to supporting cultural diplomacy initiatives for the Principality of Monaco. Over the years, the ensemble has accompanied ambassadors of the Principality on musical missions around the globe. Zhang Zhang, is one of the most influential artists in Western mainstream media today. The first Chinese musician of the Monte Carlo philharmonic, she was invited by HSH Prince Albert II to perform for leaders of China and Monaco during the 2019 state visit. An award winning author and public personality, she has published dozens of articles for major French newspapers including Figaro, Le Point, Le Droit de Vivre. A social entrepreneur pioneering in musical philanthropy, she is also the president of the Skäl International Monaco tourism association, and the concertmaster of the Royal Opera of Versailles In 2007, Zhang Zhang founded the non-governmental organization “Zhangomusiq,“ enabling concerts to make immediate and tangible contributions to humanitarian, ecological, and educational projects around the world. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Monaco, she leads the Monaco Zhangomusiq Concertmasters Orchestra on a tour to China, supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture of Monaco.

Zhang Zhang, the concertmaster and violinist, is one of the most influential Chinese artists in Western mainstream media today. She was invited by the Monaco royal family to perform for the leaders of China and Monaco during their high-level visit. The Galaxy Music Gala features an exceptional lineup of internationally renowned maestros, including conductor and guitarist Pablo Márquez and Andrea Cesari, principal horn of the Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, among others. Pablo Márquez, celebrated as one of today’s most accomplished musicians, has had a remarkable career as both a guitarist and conductor, performing in prestigious venues and collaborating with many renowned orchestras in over 40 countries. Andrea Cesari, Horn Soloist, earned the title at the Audimozart! in the Mozart International Competition in 2008 for his exceptional interpretation of Mozart’s concertos, gaining widespread recognition.

The Argentinean/French conductor and guitarist Pablo Márquez is regarded as one of the most accomplished musicians of our time. The evening’s exquisite program will showcase several classic works, including Gordon Jacob’s Horn Concerto, performed by Andrea Cesari; Tchaikovsky’s beloved Serenade for Strings; and an Asia Premiere performance of Manuel de Falla’s Three Dances, specially arranged for guitar and string orchestra, featuring Pablo Márquez. This unique arrangement promises to offer a fresh and enriching musical experience.

Andrea Cesari, Horn Soloist, earned the title at the Audimozart! in the Mozart International Competition in 2008 for his exceptional interpretation of Mozart’s concertos, gaining widespread recognition. With a one night only performance, the melodies of the Mediterranean will resonate throughout Macau. This masterful evening of music and cross-cultural exchange will provide the audience with an extraordinary journey that celebrates the friendship between China and Monaco. Galaxy Macau, a world-class luxury integrated resort, continues to host premier international cultural and artistic events. Following performances by legendary tenor Plácido Domingo, renowned pianist Lang Lang, and the beloved tenor Andrea Bocelli, Galaxy Music Gala: A Musical Journey from Monaco to Macau takes the stage as yet another remarkable musical celebration that solidifies Macau’s development as a “City of Performing Arts,“ further enhancing its reputation as a vibrant international metropolis.