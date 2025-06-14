Galaxy Macau Cements Macau’s Role as a Leading Global MICE Destination, Announcing Ground-breaking Three-Year FIA Partnership

Galaxy Macau and FIA Establish a Three-Year Strategic Partnership Following the Successful Debut of the Landmark Conference in Macau as Historic Home of the FIA Formula Regional World Cup

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 13 June 2025 - The 2025 Extraordinary General Assemblies meeting and the Conference of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), hosted by the Automobile General Association Macao-China (AAMC) supported by Galaxy Macau™, successfully concluded on June 12 at the state-of-the-art Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC). Following the remarkable debut of the FIA Conference in Macau, where 446 esteemed FIA delegates representing 198 Member Organisations from 139 countries gathered to shape the future of global motor sport and mobility, the FIA and Galaxy Macau are pleased to announce a three-year strategic partnership. Under this agreement, Galaxy Macau will serve as an official global partner of the FIA and venue host for the FIA Conference in both 2026 and 2027. This global alliance reflects Galaxy Macau’s unwavering commitment to elevating Macau’s international sports landscape, in alignment with the Macao SAR Government’s vision to position Macau as a “City of Sports”. As a leading integrated resort operator, Galaxy Macau continues to support the SAR government’s diverse initiatives, including the “Tourism + MICE” and “Tourism + Sports” strategies - by introducing prominent international events that reinforce Macau’s role as a global destination.

The 2025 FIA Conference was officially inaugurated on June 10 with an opening session graced by a distinguished assembly of guests, including O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of Macao S.A.R. Government; Elaine Wong, Director Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR Government; Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA; Chong Coc Veng, Chairman of the AAMC, and Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said: “Our time here in Macau has been inspiring and truly productive. This annual conference is an opportunity for us to bring Members together from across our global federation, and I am delighted we have been able to host them in such an exceptional venue. My thanks to Galaxy Macau and I look forward to our continued partnership.”

Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer of GEG, said: “Galaxy Macau is profoundly honored to support this prestigious conference – bringing together visionary minds, dedicated professionals, and innovative leaders shaping the future of mobility worldwide. With our world-class MICE facilities and award-winning hotels, we are committed to providing an unparalleled experience for delegates while strengthening Macau’s position as an important hub for the business of sports.”