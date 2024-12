Galaxy Macau Unveils Exclusive Winter Delights

MACAO SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2024 - Renowned as the Dining Destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau™ integrated resort (referred to as “Galaxy Macau”) continues to redefine culinary excellence with its diverse and innovative offerings. Seamlessly blending tradition and creativity, its restaurants present seasonal specialties year-round, nourishing both the body and the soul. This winter, Galaxy Macau invites guests on a gastronomic journey with an exclusive selection of winter dishes, celebrating the warmth and charm of the season.

Annual Sizzling Season Returns with Signature Clay Pot Creations

Nothing embodies the comfort of winter quite like a sizzling clay pot dish. Galaxy Macau’s much-loved “Clay Pot Season” makes a highly anticipated return, featuring many distinctive clay pot specialties from its celebrated Chinese restaurants. Guests can savor a variety of regional cuisines, including Beijing-Huaiyang, Cantonese, Taiwanese, Northeastern Chinese, and Shunde, with highlights ranging from premium seafood to cured meats and hearty lamb.

At Blossom Palaces, the Steamed Glutinous Rice with Green Crab in Ginger Sauce takes center stage. The succulent mud crab is paired with aromatic ginger juice and glutinous rice that absorbs the crab’s umami essence for a dish brimming with winter warmth.

Waso Cafe serves a sizzling rendition of a Hong Kong classic with its Braised Satay Beef with Noodles in Casserole, where tender Angus beef and noodles are infused with a rich, fragrant satay sauce.

At Putien, the Boiled Crab in Taro Soup combines seasonal crab with aromatic taro, creating a dish that melds Fujian culinary heritage with Southeast Asian flair. The Noodle Kitchen presents the Braised Lamb with Chinese Herbs, a nourishing creation featuring tender lamb simmered with fresh ginseng, ginger, and tonic herbs for a robust, aromatic flavor.

Other must-try creations include Braised Green Crab with Spicy Minced Pork and Turnip Cake at Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun. Braised Duck with Abalone and Ginger at Lugang Cafe. Stewed Lamb Ribs and Grouper with Chinese Herbs at Bei Shan Lou. Braised Soft-Shelled Turtle with Chinese Yam and Hairy Fig at Pang’s Kitchen and Braised Mustard Greens with Pork Ribs and Chestnut at Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant.

Artisanal Cured Meats with Infinite Culinary Creativity

Building on its successful partnerships with local heritage brands like Kong Hing Loong Shrimp Paste and Tong Iec Pak Fa FuiSauces, Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun partners with Long Tin Roast and Preserves, a Macau institution with a 60-year legacy of premium cured meats.

Crafted by Chef de Cuisine Chan Wai Chun, the curated menu celebrates Macau’s vibrant Tanka culture with delicacies like Clay Pot Rice with Preserved Meat, where each grain of rice absorbs the rich flavors of Long Tin’s renowned cured meats. Fried Glutinous Rice with Sakura Shrimp and Preserved Meat, a heart-warming dish that pairs delicate shrimp with soft, flavorful rice. Baked Taro and Organic Spinach with Preserved Meat, a nostalgic dish featuring creamy taro enhanced by the savory essence of cured meats.

Authentic Northeastern Hotpot and Barbecue

Bei Shan Lou brings the authentic flavors of Northeastern China to life with its Ningxia Salt Lake Mutton Hotpot and freshly brewed Northeastern Craft Beer, offering diners a one-of-a-kind hotpot experience on cold winter nights. Tender, evenly marbled mutton is paired with fresh mountain mushrooms and an array of sauces, creating the ultimate hotpot feast. It’s a perfect way to gather with family and friends, enjoying the warmth and joy of winter together.

For late-night diners, Bei Shan Lou also serves up a Late-Night BBQ every Friday to Sunday from 10 PM to 2 AM. Featuring a selection of premium grilled meats, fresh seafood, and icy craft beer, it’s the ultimate pairing for a cozy winter evening.

For more details about the heartwarming flavors and culinary artistry at Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com