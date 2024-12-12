KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that building a strong digital ecosystem through the establishment of the National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO) is a must in a bid to elevate Malaysia to a high-income nation status.

Speaking at the NAIO launch today, Anwar said this is because the status of a high-income nation can only be achieved if driven by digital use.

“Some 20, 30 years ago when I helmed the Ministry of Finance, these things were only considered an initiative, a beginning, but it has now become a must that is called empowerment.

“That is why I once again emphasise why we (Malaysia) are among the first few countries in the world to have a Digital Ministry because this will determine the success of our country,“ he said.

Anwar also described the establishment of NAIO as a historic moment and a testament to the country’s determination and commitment to implementing digital transformation, thus driving Malaysia to the level of an innovative country.

Anwar, however, said that the effort should start with increasing digital literacy among all segments of society, starting from basic education, universities and the public service.

He said that early exposure to digital can bring a paradigm shift to national management and avoid bureaucracy, especially in the public service.

“Of course, we accept the fact that the old ways and methods of doing work must undergo a transition or paradigm shift which requires change, approach and systemic change.

“We cannot, for example, aspire to make Malaysia a digital country but be bound by the old outdated framework of thought, what more if we want to involve, for example, large companies.

“This is because large companies will not bring good to the country if they do not integrate with civil servants, SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) which must also be encouraged (to go digital) so as to provide and implement innovative solutions that require them to bring about change,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also expressed hope that 50,000 students can be trained in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), programming and data analysis through the MyMahir platform by the end of 2025.

He said that training the capabilities of local children is important in shaping the country’s AI values ​​and ethics based on the true Malaysian identity.

“That is why we must train local children to provide input (in the programming and data analysis) so that whatever is generated by AI will also include our input, not just based on the input from the west or the east or any other systems, but something specific from us,“ he said.