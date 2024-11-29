Festive spirit comes alive at Galaxy Macau with the launch of its “Symphony of Joy” festive campaign on November 28. The ceremony was graced by the presences of Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (second from the right), along with executives from Galaxy Entertainment Group and distinguished guests.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - As winter sets in, the festive spirit comes alive at Galaxy Macau™, the luxury integrated resort (hereafter referred to as “Galaxy Macau”), with the launch of its “Symphony of Joy” festive campaign. The sumptuous series of festive celebrations was officially kicked off on November 28 with a special launch ceremony, which was graced by the presences of Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, along with executives from Galaxy Entertainment Group and distinguished guests. This year’s theme, “Symphony of Joy – Fulfill Your Joy List,“ introduces a European-style Christmas village for the first time, creating a magical destination for guests to realize their holiday wishes. Stirring up the joy in this festive season, the celebration features up to MOP 25 million in rewards across resort indulgences, culinary delights, exhilarating entertainment, and upscale shopping. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau SAR, celebrated with an array of spectacular offers for residents and visitors alike across all Galaxy Entertainment Group properties.

The launch ceremony took place at the enchanting “Joy Village” situated at the Pearl Lobby. Under a beautifully decorated gigantic Christmas tree, a village of five houses create a picturesque scene reminiscent of a quaint European village. The ambiance is further enriched by sparkling lights, festive decorations, and a captivating piano performance by Macau’s pianist, Margarita Cheung.

In his remarks, Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer of Galaxy Entertainment Group in Macau, stated, “Our festive campaign, featuring unique experiences, have become a staple that draws visitors from near and far. In line with the Macau SAR Government’s ‘Tourism +’ strategy, we will continue to enrich the entertainment, arts, and cultural landscape in Macau, further strengthening the city’s position as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure.” As guests on stage activated the switch, they officially illuminated the “Symphony of Joy.” Enchanted snowflakes fell under dazzling lights, while dancers transformed into Christmas fairies, gracefully performing as the sound and light show ignited the festive spirit. Unparalleled Shopping Rewards Across the City This season, a Symphony of Joy resounds throughout the resort as Galaxy Macau gives away up to $25 million in prizes, including up to $16 million in unconditional shopping rebate with $25,000 gift certificate daily instant win. Guests who use Alipay (Mainland China version) when shopping the designated brands at Galaxy Promenade may receive vouchers up to $1000.

To participate in the instant lucky draw in the “House of Prizes “ at “Joy Village”, guests may register as a Galaxy Ultimate member on the Galaxy Macau WeChat Mini Program. Enter for a chance to win prizes totaling up to $8 million, including luxury hotel stays, concert tickets, Air Macau flights, dining vouchers, and more. To participate, guests spend $1,000 or more at Galaxy Macau, or present valid hotel key cards with holders, or show tickets from Galaxy Arena or Broadway Theatre. Additionally, guests may get a postcard at Galaxy Macau, fill it in and drop it at the 1/F postbox for a chance to win a complimentary stay at Andaz Macau with breakfast for two. All are welcome to share festive moments on RED, Instagram or Facebook with the designated hashtags to redeem a gift in the Pearl Lobby (first-come, first-served). Also participate in Galaxy Macau’s RED online game “Fulfill Your Joy List at Galaxy Macau” for the chance to win a round trip flight ticket, complimentary stay or other prizes; one lucky guest will even be selected and have their wish list fulfilled by gift certificates! Discover Festive Surprise in “Joy Village” This year’s “Joy Village” combines traditional western holiday elements with interactive experiences. Step inside the stylish “Crystal House” that sparkles with Jimmy Choo’s newest selections of party handbags and accessories; discover the art of fragrance at the “Perfumery” from Penhaligon’s Bakery; satisfy the child in you at the playful “House of Fun” with the latest designs of the most huggable and lovable UMJ Jellycat plush toys; or write a postcard at the “Post Office”. There’s even a “House of Prizes” where guests could win their share of up to $8 million prize pool.