$!Generali Hong Kong Supports 500+ Underprivileged Families Through Nature-Based Learning Experiences

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 December 2024 - Generali Hong Kong continues to make meaningful impact in the community by supporting more than 500 underprivileged families and young children through The Human Safety Net, a global initiative powered by the Generali Group. Recently, Generali Hong Kong organized a Family Hiking Day for families living in Sham Shui Po, one of Hong Kong’s most underprivileged districts. The event aimed to provide these families with a much-needed opportunity to connect with nature and take a break from their daily challenges, fostering precious family bonds through nature-based learning and play.

Volunteers organized interactive games and activities during the event, providing children with opportunities to explore nature in ways that stimulate sensory and cognitive growth while fostering environmental awareness and creativity. The Family Hiking Day was part of the “Nature Exploration Program”, a series of nature-themed workshops and activities designed to empower families through immersive experiences. Other activities in the program included eco-printing workshops, guided tours of the Tuen Mun Reptile House, and interactive sessions with small animals, offering families a blend of education and entertainment.

The “Nature Experience Program” is one of many initiatives under The Human Safety Net in Hong Kong. This year, through the Global Challenge fundraising event, Generali Hong Kong successfully mobilized nearly 500 employees, agents, business partners, customers, and members of the public. The program is delivered in collaboration with the NGO OneSky, enabling impactful support for vulnerable families.

Generali Hong Kong has been committed to supporting underprivileged families and young children, with every colleague contributing in different ways, which has led to a 100% volunteer participation rate, including staff and agents. Looking ahead, The Human Safety Net will continue to expand its reach to more districts across Hong Kong, helping even more families in need.