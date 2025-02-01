EXORBITANT food and drink prices are nothing new in Malaysia, but consumers can’t help feeling cheated when they discover they’re paying significantly more for items available cheaper elsewhere.

A TikTok video by @nhrnxy08 showed a simple ‘teh o’ ais’ with lychee priced at a whopping RM15 as displayed in a receipt, shocking netizens.

“I expected (the drink) to cost RM8 at most,” the woman said in her video. .

According to the customer, the drink was purchased from an Indonesian eatery in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

Not only that, the video also showed the iced tea in a simple transparent plastic cup and a plastic cup holder.

Netizens were just as flabbergasted as the woman who posted the TikTok video, pointed out that other more well-known beverage shops would be cheaper compared to the eatery.

Other users added that the eatery turned off its comment section on TikTok.

“Looks like a drink sold in the night market,” a netizen observed.

“At RM15, did the restaurant use the whole lychee tin?” a user

“With such prices, it is safe to say it is better to make this drink at home,” another netizen said.