Rakuten Trade wins Digitech Award for digital trading solutions

KUALA LUMPUR: Rakuten Trade, a fully digital broker, has once again raised the bar in the fintech space by clinching the BestBrands Awards 2024 for Fintech-Digital Investments & Trading Solutions at the DigiTech Awards 2024.

The award acknowledges Rakuten Trade as a trailblazer in adapting to change and actively shaping the landscape of innovation and digital transformation.

According to CEO Kazumasa Mise, “This recognition reflects the trust and loyalty of our clients and partners. As we approach our 8th year in Malaysia, we remain reminded of our humble commitment to enhance customer value, to always adapt to the ever-evolving market landscape, and our position as the preferred platform for local retail investors. In 2025, Rakuten Trade’s strategic roadmap focuses on innovation and customer centricity, aiming to drive further disruption and set new standards in the digital trading space.”

As of Dec 31, 2024, Rakuten Trade has nearly 300,000 activated accounts and has facilitated over RM150 billion worth of trades. Additionally, clients’ assets under administration sit near RM5 billion, underscoring the company’s robust platform and customer base.