KUALA LUMPUR: A syndicate specialising in forging documents and producing fake immigration stamp, led by a Pakistani national, was busted following the arrest of three suspects during a raid at a premises in the federal capital.

The raid conducted by the Intelligence and Special Operations Division of the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department (JIM) last Monday was following three weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance.

JIM Director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said the arrests involved a 36-year-old male suspect, his 27-year-old female partner and a 16-year-old girl believed to be a relative of the female accomplice.

“All suspects are currently detained under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Passports Act 1966 for further investigations,“ he said during a press conference today.

Wan Mohammed Saupee said the syndicate was found to be forging various immigration documents such as temporary work visit passes, immigration security stamps, entry and exit stamps, and flight tickets for several regional countries. The syndicate is believed to have been operating for the past year.

He added that the syndicate targeted foreign nationals overstaying or residing illegally in Malaysia, selling fake security stamps for up to RM350 each, with a profit margin of around RM150 per stamp.

During the raid, the team seized 18 passports from various countries suspected to be forged, including the Philippines and Pakistan, six immigration security stamps, entry and exit stamps for countries such as Pakistan, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and India, as well as counterfeit flight tickets.

Meanwhile, Wan Mohammed Saupee said his team conducted 1,520 operations throughout 2024 in the federal capital.

“From Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2024, we checked 8,656 individuals, including locals, and detained 3,007 undocumented illegal immigrants. Some have been deported, while others remain in detention centres.

“The arrests also involved 171 employers who sheltered or hired foreign nationals. The cases are being investigated under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 55B of the same act,” he said.