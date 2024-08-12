Graphisoft strengthens market presence in Singapore with ACAD Pte Ltd partnership

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2024 – Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solution developer for architecture and multidisciplinary design, has partnered with ACAD Pte Ltd. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for Graphisoft as it aims to expand its reach and enhance service delivery across Singapore. ACAD Pte Ltd will be the authorized distributor for Graphisoft products and services, ensuring streamlined access and comprehensive support for customers seeking advanced AEC solutions.

Graphisoft’s flagship product is the award-winning Archicad. Powerful built-in tools and a user-friendly interface allow users to design projects of any size, making Archicad the most efficient and intuitive BIM software on the market. Featuring out-of-the-box design documentation, one-click publishing, photorealistic rendering, and best-in-class analysis, Archicad lets architects focus on what they do best: design great buildings.

“We are thrilled to partner with ACAD Pte Ltd,“ said Robert Samuel, Director, APAC Partner Sales at Graphisoft Asia. “Their established reputation and deep industry knowledge make them an ideal partner to strengthen our market presence further and provide exceptional service to our valued customers.” ACAD Pte Ltd will manage sales and distribution activities related to Graphisoft software solutions in Singapore. At the same time, Graphisoft will intensify its efforts to manage existing and new strategic accounts directly while simultaneously providing robust support to its regional partner network.

“We are committed to delivering superior solutions and support to our clients,“ said Francis Wong, Director at ACAD Pte Ltd. “Partnering with Graphisoft allows us to offer innovative software solutions that empower businesses in the AEC sector to achieve their goals efficiently and effectively.”

For more information about Graphisoft products and services, please visit graphisoft.com/sg or contact ACAD Pte Ltd sales@acad.sg.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

https://graphisoft.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/graphisoft-asia

https://www.facebook.com/GraphisoftAsia

https://www.instagram.com/graphisoft