$!GREE Opens Singapore Office to Drive Asia-Pacific Expansion with World-Class Air Conditioning Technologies

SINGAPORE- Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2025 - Global electronics manufacturer GREE has officially launched its Singapore branch, marking a key milestone in its expansion in Southeast Asia.

Widely recognised as the global market leader in air conditioning, GREE has held the top market share in household air conditioners for 18 consecutive years, according to Euromonitor International. Backed by 46 cutting-edge technologies developed entirely in-house, GREE’s commercial air conditioning systems span 10 major series and thousands of models, comprehensively serving a wide range of environments, from super high-rise buildings and large transport hubs to data centres, hospitals, factories, and industrial sites.

GREE has also maintained the No. 1 position in China’s central air conditioning market for 13 consecutive years. In 2024, it captured over 15% of the market, leading the sales rankings among mainstream brands. Notably, its modular units, variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, and unitary air conditioners achieved market shares of 12.7%, 20%, and 35.6%, respectively. These strong results further reinforce GREE’s position as a global air conditioning leader, driven by continuous innovation and comprehensive, scenario-based solutions.

Singapore as a Strategic Gateway for GREE’s Expansion

--> Driving the Global Expansion of GREE’s with Singapore as a Strategic Hub

In recent years, GREE has focused on expanding its presence in overseas markets, particularly in ASEAN countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia. As of today, self-branded products account for 70% of the company’s total export volume. As the heart of Southeast Asia, a key financial and trade hub, Singapore serves as a strategic base for GREE’s regional expansion. Moving forward, GREE Singapore will spearhead strategic planning, investment, and market research, while driving business development to bring the company’s innovative cooling solutions across the region.

--> Anchoring Singapore’s High-Standards Market as a Launchpad for Global Innovation

Singapore upholds the world’s highest standards for energy-efficient air conditioning technologies, such as the Green Mark Platinum certification. It is also a hub for top global design consultants like Arcadis and Arup, providing an ideal platform for the incubation and validation of advanced technical solutions.

With its groundbreaking technology, GREE’s “Zero Carbon Source” photovoltaic storage direct current soft load system has achieved an industry-leading photovoltaic direct-drive utilisation rate of 99.04%. Meanwhile, its permanent magnet synchronous variable frequency water chiller is the first Chinese brand to be installed at GlobalFoundries’ semiconductor facility, a testament to the strong alignment between GREE’s innovations and local standards. By using Singapore as a springboard, GREE is well positioned to promote its self-developed, world-class technologies globally.

--> Strengthening Local Service Capabilities Through Direct Operations

The GREE Singapore team will establish a comprehensive three-pronged service framework. This includes a streamlined after-sales system to ensure prompt and efficient customer support, as well as the development of a regional technical training programme in collaboration with local higher education institutions. Additionally, GREE will work closely with local distributors to deliver an integrated purchasing experience that combines hands-on product demonstrations with robust technical support.

Recognising the humid and coastal climate of Southeast Asia, GREE will also introduce customised solutions such as its Black Fin technology, which significantly enhances corrosion resistance and extends product lifespan.

GREE’s First Wave of Products Debuts in Singapore

With the official inauguration of the GREE Singapore Branch, the company has introduced its first wave of products to the local market. The launch includes the CHARMO split wall mounted series, FREE MATCH systems, and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) solutions, all equipped with customised and practical technologies tailored to meet the specific needs of Singaporean consumers.

--> Enhanced Durability with Black Fin Condenser Technology

GREE products are equipped with advanced Black Fin technology, offering 67% greater corrosion resistance compared to traditional blue fin heat exchangers. This makes them particularly well-suited for island climates like Singapore, delivering longer service life and enhanced performance in humid conditions.

--> Advanced Filtration for Healthier Living

GREE’s air conditioners are equipped with a multi-layer filtration system featuring tri-color filters, PM2.5 filters, and advanced plasma (Colasma) technology. Together, these features effectively eliminate dust, bacteria, and allergens to ensure cleaner, healthier indoor air. This integrated purification system reflects GREE’s commitment to enhancing home environments and promoting long-term wellbeing through innovative design.

--> Intelligent Self-Cleaning and Easy Maintenance Design

GREE air conditioners are thoughtfully designed with self-cleaning functions and easy-to-clean features, reducing maintenance efforts while consistently maintaining high air quality. Equipped with intelligent i-Feel sensing technology, the units automatically adjust temperature settings based on real-time room conditions to ensure optimal comfort. Through the GREE+ app, users can conveniently manage their air conditioners and other smart home devices remotely, as well as monitor energy usage. Wi-Fi connectivity enables seamless, precise control of the home environment for a truly smart and comfortable living experience.

With authorised partners located across Singapore, GREE customers can access air-conditioning products, installation services and technical support. For further assistance, customers may also contact the GREE hotline at 6816 9090.

Looking ahead, GREE’s new Singapore office firmly anchors the company’s strategic pivot to the Asia-Pacific region. As a global leader in air conditioning, GREE is committed to enhancing modern living in Singapore through energy-efficient technologies and premium products that meet the country’s high standards. Leveraging Singapore’s position as a regional hub, GREE aims to build an extensive business network across Southeast Asia, expanding its global footprint while advancing sustainable innovation throughout the region and beyond.

About GREE

Founded in 1991, GREE Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of air conditioners and smart home appliances. Headquartered in Zhuhai, China, GREE integrates independent research, development, and production across its full product line, including residential and commercial HVAC systems, air purifiers, water heaters, and smart home technologies.

GREE’s products are sold in over 160 countries, and the company has held the No.1 global market share in household air conditioners for 18 consecutive years (Euromonitor International). With more than 90,000 employees worldwide and a reputation for innovation, energy efficiency, and high-quality manufacturing, GREE is committed to delivering intelligent, sustainable solutions that improve lives and protect the planet.

GREE Singapore marks the company’s first direct presence in the country and serves as a strategic hub for Southeast Asia. The branch leads local operations, customer service and regional business development, bringing GREE’s advanced energy efficient air conditioning solutions closer to Singaporean consumers and partners.