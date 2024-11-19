Green Tourism Sparks a New Era for Vietnamese Hospitality, with Vinpearl at the Lead

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2024 - As the world moves on from the pandemic, its effects continue to linger, particularly in the travel and hospitality industry. One significant impact has been a shift in consumer mindset and behavior. Sustainability, once a secondary concern, has now become central to travelers’ priorities.

“Across the globe, sustainable travel as a concept and practice has moved from the back of travelers’ minds to claim a dominant position in the decision-making process,“ wrote Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com in an essay last year.

In Vietnam, the trend is also moving toward sustainability and eco-friendliness, especially in the resort sector. Resorts have adapted by focusing on environmental preservation, renewable energy use, and plastic waste reduction, while also protecting local ecosystems. They also offer unique, culturally rich experiences by blending modern architecture with traditional elements and using locally sourced materials.

One standout name in Vietnam’s resort scene is Vinpearl, a subsidiary of Vingroup. Boasting a chain of hotels, resorts, spas, conference centers, restaurants, golf courses, and 5-star entertainment complexes, Vinpearl has become a household name. Over its 20-year journey, the brand has established 45 facilities across 17 provinces in Vietnam, offering over 18,500 rooms and villas, three theme parks, two amusement parks, two semi-wildlife conservation parks, and four golf courses.

Anticipating the green tourism trend, Vinpearl has made sustainability a central tenet of its strategy, balancing environmental responsibility with business growth objectives. All its facilities incorporate resource-saving and energy-efficient solutions, such as rainwater harvesting systems for irrigation and closed-loop wastewater treatment systems that meet international standards.

Vinpearl actively promotes green tourism through initiatives like Green Tours to organic farms, workshops on cooking with eco-friendly ingredients, environmental awareness events such as runs, recycling workshops, and tree-planting activities. These initiatives not only enhance the guest experience but also foster community involvement and environmental awareness.

The efforts of Vinpearl and other hospitality brands have fueled a strong rebound in Vietnam’s travel industry. This year, inbound tourism has surged past pre-pandemic levels. According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), nearly 1.6 million foreign arrivals were recorded in April alone, a 58.2% increase compared to the same period last year. In the first four months of the year, international arrivals totaled 6.2 million, a remarkable 68.3% year-on-year growth, surpassing the “golden era” of pre-pandemic tourism.

Vinpearl’s commitment to innovation has been widely acknowledged. The brand was recently recognized as one of the “Top 3 Strongest Brands” in Southeast Asia by Brand Finance, a leading global brand valuation firm. Vinpearl’s brand value grew an impressive 34% in the past year to reach $230 million, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 89.7 out of 100, earning the coveted AAA+ rating.

“[Vinpearl’s] significant rise in brand value was fueled by Vingroup’s launch of the new VinWonders theme park, which boosted its revenue. The brand’s BSI score also improved, driven by strong scores for the ‘recommendations’ and ‘reputation’ metrics,“ wrote the report.

In 2024, Vinpearl has worked to refresh its offerings with new experiences and features. Highlights include the launch of a Vinpearl Horse Academy in Vũ Yên, and Vinpearl Harbour, an all-day entertainment, dining, and shopping complex. Unique features like the Indochine-inspired shopping streets, live-action seaside stunt shows, and Aquafield Nha Trang, Vietnam’s first high-end Korean-style spa and sauna, promise unforgettable experiences for visitors.

Vinpearl is also accelerating its global reach through strategic partnerships and promotional activities. In September, the brand signed memoranda of understanding with leading names in the U.S. music and film industries to promote Vietnamese culture and beauty globally. Additionally, Vinpearl organized customer appreciation events and signed strategic agreements to expand its presence in South Korea. Other promotional activities have targeted markets including India, China, Taiwan, Russia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Poland, France, Italy, and Germany.

With its relentless drive for innovation and expanding global presence, Vinpearl is well-positioned to thrive beyond the post-pandemic “revenge travel” boom. Its commitment to sustainability and excellence ensures that it remains a leader in Vietnam’s travel industry and a promising player on the international stage.

