GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Undersea Tunnel project remains relevant and is expected to bring positive impact to the people and the state’s development, said State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari.

He said the project would help ease severe traffic congestion on access roads to the First Penang Bridge, especially by diverting high traffic volumes in both directions to the proposed tunnel route.

“The new design for the undersea tunnel offers a viable and significant alternative to ensure continuity and direction for the Third Link project.

“It takes into account efficiency, feasibility, effectiveness, as well as social and environmental impact,” he said.

Zairil was responding in writing to a question from Lee Khai Loon (PH-Machang Bubuk) during the Penang state legislative assembly sitting today, regarding the rationale for allowing Consortium Zenith Construction (CZC) Sdn Bhd additional time to produce a new design and conduct a feasibility study.

He added that the state government remains optimistic about the project’s feasibility but retains the right to decide on its implementation based on the findings of the study and the terms of the Master Agreement with the contractor.

On Feb 26, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the project’s feasibility study is still under review. The state government is also considering several related factors, including the proposed expansion of the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT), which affects the tunnel’s alignment.

The 6.5-kilometre tunnel, intended to link Gurney Drive to Bagan Ajam on the mainland, is part of the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).