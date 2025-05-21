SEREMBAN: The driver of a Honda Jazz charged with causing the death of three teenagers due to dangerous driving last March will submit a representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for a review of the charges made against him.

Lawyer Johan Radzi, representing the 17-year-old accused, informed Magistrate Nurul Azuin Mohd Talhah when the case came up for mention today.

The prosecution, represented by Prosecuting Officer, ASP M. Shanmugavell, said they were prepared to hand over the documents to the defence.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with causing the death of Muhammad Aidil Ramdan Abdullah, 15, Muhammad Aswari Lotpi, 16, and Aisar Azim Abdullah, 17, by reckless or dangerous driving at Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 at 8.30 pm on March 6 this year.

The charge, under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides a prison sentence of between five and 10 years and a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM50,000, if convicted.

He was also charged with driving without a valid licence at the same place and time, which is an offence under Section 26(1) of the same law.

He faced a fine of up to RM2,000 or imprisonment of not more than three months or both, if convicted.

The court set June 26 for mention.