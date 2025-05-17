GSM launches Xanh SM platform, officially distributes VinFast VF 3 and VF 5 electric vehicles in Laos

VIENTIANE, LAOS - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 May 2025 – Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM), the operator of Xanh SM – Southeast Asia’s first all-electric ride-hailing service – has officially launched the Xanh SM Platform in Laos. In tandem, GSM announced the official distribution of two electric vehicle models, the VinFast VF 3 and VF 5, in the country.

Laos is the second international market, following Vietnam, where GSM is deploying its comprehensive model that integrates electric vehicle distribution with eco-friendly ride-hailing services. This expansion marks a strategic milestone in GSM’s “Go Green Global” vision, underscoring its pioneering role in bringing Vietnam’s sustainable transportation model to the regional stage.

Following more than a year of successful operations in Vientiane, Vang Vieng, Savannakhet, and Champasak, Xanh SM has earned strong support from Laotian users. Millions have embraced the service, traveling over 8 million electric kilometers and collectively reducing carbon emissions equivalent to what 70,000 trees absorb in a year—highlighting the model’s compatibility with and impact on the local market.

Building on this foundation, GSM is now introducing the Xanh SM Platform – an open technology solution that empowers VinFast VF 5 owners in Laos to become ride-hailing partners and generate sustainable income.

With a highly competitive revenue-sharing model offering drivers up to 87% of fare income—among the highest in the Laotian market—the Xanh SM Platform not only ensures attractive earnings but also provides access to a large customer base through the Xanh SM ecosystem. Partners will benefit from comprehensive training programs aligned with international standards for green transport services.

Coinciding with the platform launch, GSM also opened its first VinFast showroom in Laos, located on Kaysone Phomvihane Road, Phakao Village, Xaythany District. The company officially introduced and commenced sales of the VinFast VF 3 and VF 5, with GSM serving as the exclusive distributor for VinFast vehicles in Laos.

The VinFast VF 5 is a compact urban SUV, ideal for service operations with its spacious interior, smart design, and optimized performance. It is listed at 450,297,000 Kip (approx. USD 20,690, VAT included). Customers placing deposits before May 31, 2025, will receive a direct discount of 9,794,000 Kip (USD 450) and enjoy 50% off charging fees for two years (until June 30, 2027). Alternatively, the charging benefit can be converted into a USD 1,000 cash discount on the vehicle price. This brings the total incentive package to 31,558,000 Kip (USD 1,450), lowering the effective cost to just 418,740,000 Kip (USD 19,240).

The VinFast VF 3 is a four-seat mini electric car designed for everyday personal use—perfect for young drivers and first-time car owners. The VF 3 is priced at 269,656,000 Kip (USD 12,390, VAT included). Early customers depositing by May 31, 2025, will receive a discount of 5,440,000 Kip (USD 250) and 50% off charging costs for two years (until June 30, 2027). Customers may also convert this benefit into a USD 250 cash deduction from the purchase price, bringing the total incentive value to 10,880,000 Kip (USD 500), reducing the effective price to around USD 11,890.

Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, Global CEO of GSM, shared: “The launch of the Xanh SM Platform in Laos is not merely a market expansion—it represents a strategic export of a comprehensive sustainable development model where technology, environmental responsibility, and economic opportunity converge. We believe Vietnam is not only capable of producing green vehicles, but also of leading the global mobility transition. Xanh SM is living proof of that vision.”

The simultaneous launch of the Xanh SM Platform and the official distribution of the VF 3 and VF 5 in Laos further strengthens the presence of Vietnamese innovation on the global green mobility map. It also reflects GSM’s long-term commitment to supporting the Laotian people in building a modern, environmentally friendly, and sustainable transportation infrastructure.

https://www.xanhsm.com/