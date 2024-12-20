Guangzhou Development Zone Aims to Build a Bridgehead for the opening up of Guangzhou, China

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2024 - This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Guangzhou Development Zone. The revised Regulations of the Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone (hereinafter referred to as the “Regulations”) officially came into effect on November 1, 2024.Recently, the district released a micro-documentary “Road in Whampoa” focusing on its 40 years of development, telling the story of their struggle through the stories of companies growing up here.

After 40 years of development, the Guangzhou Development Zone has established three major industrial clusters, each valued at over 10 billion yuan, characterized by high-end equipment, biotechnology, and integrated circuits. Additionally, five industrial clusters, each exceeding 100 billion yuan, are represented by automobiles, new displays, green energy, new materials, and health and beauty products. The zone is also taking the lead in the low-altitude economy and artificial intelligence sectors, aiming for a new trillion-yuan market.

‘The Guangzhou Development District has formed a relatively complete industrial chain, ranging from the equipment and materials supply to the panel processing, and the terminal application.’said Zhang Haitao, general manager of TCL CSOT, Guangzhou Base.



The Guangzhou Development Zone was born out of reform and has thrived through openness. As a key gateway for Guangzhou’s external openness, foreign investment has always been a pivotal topic since the zone’s establishment. In 2023, the actual foreign investment utilized by the Guangzhou Development Zone surpassed 3 billion US dollars for the first time, accounting for 44.4% of the city’s total foreign investment. The zone has maintained its position as the top economic development zone in the country for five consecutive years.

‘When we joined the Development District, we fully utilized the innate advantage of the Development District as a window of reform and opening up. The entrepreneurial spirit of that time is still fresh in the memory of these entrepreneurs.’said Chen Senlin, vice president of Supply Chain, Amway China.

In this revision of the Regulations, “openness” remains a prominent development keyword for the Guangzhou Development Zone. The zone aims not only to attract high-quality investments but also to adhere to a strategy of high-quality outbound engagement. By pursuing both “bringing in” and “going global” strategies with equal emphasis, the zone seeks to expand its new development landscape and fully leverage its role as an open platform.

‘With the Development District as a window to the world, we have carried out autonomous driving tests, operations, and services in 30 cities across seven countries globally.’said Huang Yehua, Vice President of WeRide.

After 40 years of magnificent transformation, the Guangzhou Development District is now advancing towards a higher level of openness with a pioneering spirit!

