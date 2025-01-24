GWM, GO WITH MORE in the New Year - GWM Celebrates White New Year With its Ice&Snow Carnival

BAODING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2025 - As the winter chill sets in and the world transforms into a glistening wonderland, Great Wall Motor (GWM) takes center stage at its spectacular Ice and Snow Off Road Carnival, reaffirming its prowess in the off-road domain and captivating enthusiasts from all over the world.

The festival grounds are a playground of ice and snow, meticulously designed to test the limits of GWM’s off-road vehicles. Here, the latest models, equipped with state-of-the-art Hi4 tech family, are ready to take on the frigid challenges.

At the heart of GWM’s display is the Hi4 T Strong Off-Road Vehicle Family. The TANK series, including the TANK 300, 400, 500, and 700, along with the second-generation H9 and an array of pickup trucks like the GWM POER 2.4T - Off-Road POER and SAHAR POER, dominate the scene. These vehicles, purpose-built for extreme conditions, feature advanced systems that come to life in the snow.

The Hi4 technology integrated into these off-roaders represents a pinnacle of automotive engineering. Its intelligent hybrid four-wheel-drive system operates with a level of sophistication that is truly awe-inspiring. As the vehicles glide effortlessly over the icy surfaces, the system is in a constant state of vigilance, monitoring every minute change in the terrain and driving conditions. In the blink of an eye, it can make instantaneous adjustments to the torque distribution between the front and rear axles. For instance, during a sharp, high-speed turn on the slippery ice, it can precisely calculate and send the optimal amount of torque to the outside wheels, ensuring the vehicle maintains its intended path with unerring precision, effectively preventing any hint of fishtailing. This remarkable level of responsiveness instills drivers with the confidence to navigate even the most treacherous ice paths with ease and composure.

The Hi4 system’s sophisticated algorithms work in tandem with the vehicle’s dynamic stability control to predict and counteract slippage before it occurs, providing a level of proactive safety that is unmatched. This system’s ability to distribute torque instantaneously and precisely to where it’s needed most is a testament to GWM’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for superior off-road performance.

Moreover, GWM’s vehicles feature an adaptive suspension system that uses real-time data to adjust damping rates on the fly, smoothing out the ride over uneven surfaces and maintaining vehicle stability. This technology, combined with the robust engine management systems that optimize performance in cold weather, showcases GWM’s dedication to innovation and excellence in off-road engineering. The festival offers an array of activities designed to engage and excite enthusiasts. The closed test track, painstakingly carved out of the ice and snow, provides a controlled environment for drivers to experience the full spectrum of capabilities of GWM’s off-roaders. As they depress the accelerator, the powerful engines, meticulously optimized for cold weather performance, roar to life, delivering a seamless surge of power that propels the vehicle forward with authority. The enhanced suspension systems, equipped with long-travel shock absorbers and high-strength springs, work in tandem to absorb the impact of the uneven ice and snow, ensuring a remarkably smooth ride even over the most challenging surfaces.

One of the festival’s highlights is the Ice and Snow Obstacle Course Challenge. This adrenaline-pumping event pits drivers against a series of meticulously designed obstacles, all crafted from ice and snow. From towering ice ramps that test a vehicle’s climbing ability and suspension articulation to narrow, icy corridors that demand pinpoint steering control, the challenge is a hopeless test of both man and machine. GWM’s vehicles, with their advanced Hi4 technology and robust build, rise to the occasion, navigating the obstacles with grace and power. Spectators line the course, their cheers and applause adding to the electric atmosphere as drivers push the limits of what’s possible on the ice.

At the GWM Ice and Snow Carnival, a captivating hill-climbing challenge drew the attention of many. The TANK500 Hi4-Z, powered by its robust engine and superior off-road capabilities, successfully summited the formidable Baihupo Slope of Changbai Mountain. This feat not only demonstrated GWM’s leadership in powertrain technology but also attested to the vehicles’ reliability under extreme conditions. Additionally, models such as the TANK700, TANK400, and the 2.4T POER offered test drives on the complex icy terrain, allowing participants to experience firsthand the stability and handling of these vehicles in harsh environments, further highlighting the high performance and power of GWM’s lineup.

At the Ice and Snow Carnival press conference, GWM officially announced the establishment of the “GWM Off-Road Alliance.” This non-profit organization consists of participants from the off-road ecosystem and aims to provide users with off-road services, advice, and support. Currently, its operations are limited to China, with plans for future international expansion.

Beyond the thrilling off-road experiences, GWM also offered participants a deep dive into Chinese culture. During the festival, GWM arranged for traditional Chinese homestays, providing an authentic taste of Chinese lifestyle. Cultural workshops were also part of the experience, where attendees could learn about Chinese opera, feel the charm of this ancient art form, and engage in paper-cutting activities, creating their own artistic pieces and trying on traditional attire from China’s Northeast region. These cultural activities enriched the festival and allowed participants to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of Chinese heritage alongside their off-road adventures.

Looking ahead, GWM plans to expand and enhance its Ice and Snow Festival in the coming years. Research and development efforts will focus on further optimizing its vehicles for extreme cold conditions, integrating new technologies that enhance safety and performance. The brand envisions a future where the festival becomes a global destination for off-road enthusiasts, attracting adventurers from around the world to experience the magic of GWM’s off-road technology in the snow.

In the spirit of continuous innovation, GWM’s recent participation in the China-Arab Motoring Media Summit at Liwa further exemplifies its commitment to redefining off-roading. In the Liwa Desert, with its challenging terrains ranging from the imposing Moreeb Dune to vast salt flats and steep slopes, GWM showcased its off-road grading system, a revolutionary concept that categorizes terrains into 10 different levels based on difficulty and risks. This structured approach ensures that off-roading is accessible to all, regardless of their driving expertise.

The principles of this grading system, proven effective in the Liwa Desert, are now being applied and further developed into 4 scenario-based criteria, including Sand, Mud, Mountain and Snow field at the Ice and Snow Festival. Each has 10 different levels to guide drivers for a safe off-road drive.

The Hi4 technology, which demonstrated its adaptability and performance in the desert, is equally vital in the winter landscape. Its capacity to adjust to varying conditions ensures optimal performance, whether navigating through the desert’s sands or the festival’s icy paths. The Hi4 technology, which proved its worth in the desert, continues to shine in the winter wonderland. Its ability to adapt to changing conditions and provide optimal performance is equally crucial when dealing with slippery ice and deep snow.

In the highly competitive automotive landscape, Great Wall Motor (GWM) has been making remarkable strides, especially in the off-road segment. From the bustling Chengdu Auto Show to the challenging sands of the Alxa Desert Rally, the intense Liwa International Off-Road Championship, and the frigid New Year’s ice and snow test race, GWM has continuously demonstrated its extraordinary charm and technological prowess, etching its mark in the annals of off-road history.

At the Chengdu Auto Show, GWM’s off-road vehicle lineup commanded significant attention with their conspicuous designs and robust engineering. The showcased advanced engine and suspension technologies proffered an alluring vista of driving experiences for off-road aficionados. In the Alxa Desert Hero Festival, GWM’s vehicles exhibited remarkable resilience against the sweltering heat and shifting dunes. The drivers maneuvered them with dexterity, while the outstanding performance of the suspension and engine systems fortified GWM’s standing in the face of such arduous conditions. During the Liwa International Off-Road Championship, pitted against international competitors, GWM distinguished itself through its state-of-the-art traction control mechanism and reinforced chassis, delivering an outstanding performance across the complex terrains.

At the GWM Off-road Day, a multitude of users had the opportunity to directly experience the formidable off-road prowess of GWM. An experienced off-road enthusiast remarked, “Throughout the diverse and challenging events of the GWM Off-road Day, the performance of GWM’s vehicles was truly remarkable. Whether ascending steep inclines or traversing intricate ice and snow impediments, the stability and handling capabilities of the vehicles surpassed my expectations by a wide margin. Notably, the Hi4 technology’s torque distribution and power output on ice and snow surfaces were flawless, instilling in me absolute confidence in GWM’s off-road capabilities. It is, without a doubt, an exemplary choice for off-road enthusiasts.” Such acclamations from users further corroborate GWM’s preeminent position and exceptional quality in the off-road sector, spurring GWM to persistently strive for progress and present more innovations and breakthroughs to the off-road community.

From the Chengdu Auto Show to the Ice and Snow Festival, along with the establishment of the Off-Road Alliance and the release of the off-road grading standard, GWM has redefined the upward trajectory of Chinese automotive brands. Demonstrating an unwavering dedication to innovation, GWM persistently endeavors to augment users’ off-road experiences. Future efforts will center on optimizing vehicle performance in extreme conditions and integrating advanced safety and performance-enhancing technologies through continuous R&D investment.

Moreover, GWM aims to collaborate closely with industry stakeholders, facilitating the standardization and orderly progression of off-road activities. By cultivating a unique Chinese off-road culture, it endeavors to enrich the domestic automotive landscape and position China as a significant exporter of automotive culture globally. With its resolute commitment and continuous exertion, GWM is poised to dominate the off-road sector and inspire a new generation of adventurers and automotive aficionados worldwide.

Learn more: https://youtu.be/IYzLmc2kSS0?si=0cLwVCaTDbux5B93

