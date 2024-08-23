Haier Cup Crowns 2024 Champions

--> The tournament attracted 1,000 Malaysian participants in four states (Kuching, Johor, Penang and Kuala Lumpur)

--> Malaysian Grand Finals winners competed against counterparts from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam as a new addition to this year’s tournament

--> Malaysian Paris 2024 Olympics badminton men’s doubles heroes Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik made a special appearance as a bonus for participants

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - 23 August 2024 - After four months of action-packed competition, Haier Malaysia’s homegrown amateur badminton tournament, the Haier Cup crowned 7 new champions in a thrilling Grand Finals.

Open to Malaysians aged 18 and above, the competition began with State Challenge stage. This took place across 4 months in Kuching, Johor, Penang and Kuala Lumpur. Out of 1,000 registered participants, eventually only the champions and runners up of the respective State Challenge advanced to the Grand Finals in Kuala Lumpur on 17 August 2024.

Haier Cup participants competed in four categories – men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. In addition to medals, winners and runners up received appliances, merchandise and cash as prizes.

Haier Malaysia Brand Marketing Assistant Director Julian Thean said, “The recently concluded Summer Olympics reinforced badminton’s importance as a form of national pride. Our brand ambassadors Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik brought rhapsody to the nation as they won Malaysia’s first medals in Paris 2024 and become double Olympic bronze medallists. Their motivation, dedication, and sportsmanship are values which we hope to inculcate in Malaysians.”

“Badminton, and sport in general, is a pathway to healthier lifestyles that fosters positive competition and creates a sense of community, bringing people together and encouraging mutual respect and sportsmanship. These are aspects which resonate with Haier’s pursuit of co-creating a better life with users, guided by our purpose of ‘More Creation, More Possibilities’. I am pleased that the competition was received positively and with enthusiasm by Malaysians. Congratulations to all winners,“ Thean added.

While they could not attend the Grand Finals, Aaron and Wooi Yik took time out of their training schedules to thrill participants at Haier’s regional tournament in Kuala Lumpur on 18 August 2024, signing autographs and posing for photos with fans.

The regional competition is an evolution from the inaugural edition, hosted by Haier Malaysia in conjunction with the National Month. Grand Finals champions competed against winning representatives from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. The regional tournament saw displays of skill, passion and sportsmanship amongst geographical neighbours.

Eventually the Malaysian team emerged victorious as the overall champion, defeating Vietnam team in a thrilling final match.

For more information about Haier Cup 2024, please visit https://www.haier.com/my/ and follow Haier on Facebook and Instagram for the latest promotions, events and updates.