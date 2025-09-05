Hainan-Hong Kong Cultural Tourism Integration Upgrades “One-Trip, Multiple-Stops” Travel Experience in China

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2025 - The Hainan Free Trade Port Tourism and Culture (Hong Kong) Series Promotion Events will be held from September 7 to 11 at Hong Kong’s K11 Art Mall, marking a new chapter of tropical island tourism in China for visitors from Hong Kong and beyond.

With its extensive global flight network, Hong Kong welcomes tens of millions of international tourists annually. Just across the strait, Hainan is also one of China’s most popular tourist destinations. The two regions share geographical proximity, cultural similarities, and close business ties, creating a strong foundation and vast potential for collaboration.

In recent years, tourism and cultural exchanges between Hainan and Hong Kong have flourished. A growing number of residents and tourists frequently travel between the two destinations, fostering mutual learning and cooperation in the tourism sector. In April, tourism associations from both sides signed a strategic agreement to jointly develop “one-trip, multiple-stops” itineraries, offering differentiated and complementary high-end tourism experiences that greatly enrich trips for international visitors.

Leveraging Hong Kong’s role as a “super connector,“ Hainan has increased flight frequency between Hong Kong and Haikou/Sanya, enabling seamless travel from the “Pearl of the Orient” to “Sunshine Hainan” and creating a “one-hour tourism circle” for global travelers. According to the latest data from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, from January to July, over 85,000 tourists entered Hainan from Hong Kong, a year-on-year increase of 28.8%.

The upcoming promotion event will showcase Hainan’s cultural and tourism features through diverse formats such as “imaging + intangible heritage + food + performances.” Over 80 finely curated photographs will display the authentic, dynamic, and vibrant essence of Hainan, while nearly 200 exhibits will highlight world-class, national, and provincial intangible cultural heritage items including Li brocade, coconut carvings, Miao embroidery, and bamboo weaving. More than 10 interactive activities and performances, such as martial arts demonstrations, folk singing and dancing, and artistic nail art, will emphasize the innovative reinterpretation of Hainan’s traditional culture.

Furthermore, Hainan’s visa-free policy for citizens from 86 countries, 144-hour visa-free entry for foreign tour groups from Hong Kong and Macao, and 240-hour transit visa exemption provide favorable conditions and broad possibilities for future cooperation across various fields. Wang Yuechuan, Director of the International and Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Market Promotion Office of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, stated: “We are actively collaborating with major Hong Kong enterprises to develop international performances, art exhibitions, cultural tourism, and broadcasting and film projects. Additionally, we are promoting exchanges in more than nine sports events including martial arts, dragon boat racing, and golf.”

