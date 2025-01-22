Hang Lung Signs HK$10 Billion Five-Year Syndicated Loan Facilities

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) (”the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) announced that it has successfully signed a five-year HK$10 billion loan facilities (”the Facilities”) with a consortium of more than 10 international, Chinese and local banks. The Facilities received an encouraging response from the banking community, demonstrating strong confidence in Hang Lung’s long-term prospects.

The proceeds from the Facilities will be used to refinance part of the Company’s debt and provide additional working capital to support the Company’s business development.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, “The strong demand of the Facilities underscores Hang Lung’s solid credit profile and the market’s trust on our business model. We are committed to utilizing the funds from the Facilities effectively to fuel sustainable business growth. We sincerely appreciate the robust endorsement from the banking sector.”

Mr. Kenneth Chiu, Chief Financial Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, “Securing this strategic financing will strengthen our financial position, and empower us to implement disciplined capital management while pursuing growth. Furthermore, it will strengthen our banking relationships, bolstering our financial resilience in an evolving market.”