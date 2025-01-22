ARAU: The Perlis Road Transport Department (JPJ) collected RM122,000 in settlement of 54 outstanding summons involving vehicles from Thailand during the implementation of Ops Tunggak from October to December last year.

Its director, Noraini Mohd Nawi, said strict action was taken against foreign registered vehicles that failed to settle outstanding summons before leaving Malaysia, including impounding the vehicles.

“Vehicles with outstanding unpaid summons will not be allowed to return to Thailand and can be sealed under the International Circulation Permit (ICP),“ she told reporters during the Chinese New Year (TBC) 2025 Special Ops at Jalan Kuala Perlis-Changlun near here.

The special operation will be held from Jan 20 to 28 and from Jan 31 to Feb 9.

Meanwhile, Noraini said a total of 100 summonses for various traffic offences were issued at the special operation yesterday, including on two lorries for carrying excessive loads.

There was also one Thai-registered vehicle with nine unsettled summonses worth RM2,100, she added.