PGA foils buffalo smuggling attempt

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade General Operations Force (PGA) has foiled an animal smuggling activity with the interception of a lorry carrying 11 buffaloes in Kampung Repek, Pasir Mas, last Monday.

Its Commander, Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said that the seizure was made by a team from the 9th Battalion PGA during Op Taring Wawasan at approximately 2.30 am.

“The team stopped a suspicious lorry driven by a man and discovered 11 buffaloes weighing approximately 9,000 kilogrammes inside the vehicle.

“The buffaloes are believed to have been smuggled from Thailand through an illegal route. The total estimated value of the seizure, including the vehicle, is RM242,000,” he said in a statement today.

He added that two local men, aged 26 and 35, were also arrested, suspected of being couriers to smuggle the buffaloes into the local market.