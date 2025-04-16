SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2025 - Singapore’s leading clean snack brand, Hey! Chips, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: Hey! Fruit Bites. A first-of-its-kind freeze-dried snack, Hey! Fruit Bites brings together the purity of natural ingredients with the power of science to create a crunchy snack for all ages.

Built on the belief that food should be as clean and honest as it is delicious, Hey! Chips has become a trusted name in the healthy snacking scene with its award-winning signature collection of fruit and vegetable crisps.

The idea for Hey! Fruit Bites came about when the founders became new parents and struggled to find baby snacks that met their standards. Most snack options in the market, even from the baby aisle, are filled with artificial flavourings, concentrates, and industrial food additives (e.g. thickeners, binders and preservatives).

Hey! Fruit Bites stands apart with its simple ingredients, minimal processing and zero added sugar. With 60% fresh yoghurt fermented in-house and 40% real fruit slices, Hey! Fruit Bites delivers the most natural form of snacking. Freeze-dried at -30ºC to retain up to 97% of nutrients, every bite delivers a satisfying crunch with probiotics and superfood benefits.

“In a market flooded with overly processed snacks, we saw a gap for something clean and enjoyable,” says founder Emily. “We wanted something our baby could enjoy, but we also found ourselves snacking on it in the office, at home, and even on hikes. It’s the kind of snack that grows with you.”

Hey! Fruit Bites is a naturally sweet, crunchy melt-in-your-mouth snack that is perfect for office pantries, school bags, outdoor adventures, or as an on-the-go snack for babies and toddlers.

Available in four delicious variants – Strawberry, Mixed Berry, Mango Banana, and Mango Passion – Hey! Fruit Bites are now sold exclusively at Cold Storage, CS Fresh, and online platforms across Singapore.

