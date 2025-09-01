$!HKSTP Showcases Innovative Tech in Indonesia

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2025 - The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) participated in the “Think Business, Think Hong Kong” promotional event organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 8 January. During the event, HKSTP highlighted innovative green technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions developed by Park companies to an audience of local business leaders, financial institutions, tech companies, SMEs, startups, and academics. The event was graced by the presence of Mr Paul Chan, the HKSAR Financial Secretary, and received an overwhelmingly positive response.

During its visit to Indonesia, the joint delegation from HKSTP, accompanied by representatives from 10 Park companies, showcased their diverse range of business solutions. These included real-time environmental monitoring of water, air, source emissions, and marine environments; AI-driven retail solutions; and 5G cameras with integrated data analysis capabilities, demonstrating the diversity of their business sectors. Furthermore, seven Park companies presented their cutting-edge technologies at the HKSTP Pavilion.

Kevin To, Founder of One Energy (HK) Ltd, a company specialising in electric motorcycles, said, “Indonesia has the highest number of motorcycles in the world. Through this event, our company aims to strengthen communication with local partners and government representatives, gain a deeper understanding of the local market, and establish long-term goals for setting up manufacturing facilities and investing in battery swapping networks.”

Stanley Chow, Co-Founder and COO of Leapstack International Limited, a company that utilises AI and big data technologies to assist insurance companies with claims management and frauds detection, said, “Indonesia has recently undergone rapid economic development, which has generated a substantial demand for medical insurance products. As our company is preparing to expand into the Indonesian market, we aim to use this trip to establish connections with numerous potential partners.”

Indonesia and Hong Kong have long maintained a close economic and trade relationship. In 2023, Hong Kong emerged as Indonesia’s second-largest source of foreign direct investment, after Singapore, with investments amounting to USD 3.769 billion. The Indonesian authorities are proactively promoting the development of finance and AI, which has led to rapid growth in these sectors. Additionally, with plans to relocate the capital to Nusantara by 2028 and transform it into a green and smart city, there is a keen demand for green technologies.

The HKSTP delegation also participated in the trade delegation organised by the Hong Kong Information Technology Joint Council. During their visit to Indonesia, they held meetings with the Indonesian Minister of Investment and representatives from the Ministry of National Development Planning, as well as key local enterprises in the finance and telecommunications sectors. Park companies engaged in business matchmaking with local institutions spanning professional services, information technology, logistics, and manufacturing. These initiatives not only helped the Park companies tap into substantial development opportunities in the Indonesian market but also showcased Hong Kong’s expertise in commercialising scientific research and its strategic role in assisting overseas tech companies to enter markets such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, mainland China, and beyond.

Appendix: HKSTP Park Companies Participating in Think Business, Think Hong Kong in Jakarta, Indonesia