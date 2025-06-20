HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 June 2025 - AIA Hong Kong is pleased to announce that Baptist (Sha Tin Wai) Lui Ming Choi Primary School and Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School have been named the primary and secondary school winners, respectively, of the AIA Healthiest Schools Competition 2024/25 in Hong Kong. This year marks a significant milestone for the competition, as it has expanded to include secondary schools in Hong Kong for the first time. Participation has surged by over 60% compared to the previous cohort, setting a new record. Both winning schools excelled in their respective categories and will each receive a prize of US$50,000 to support their ongoing efforts in promoting a healthy campus. The winning schools will also advance to the Regional Competition, where they will compete against winners from Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka for the title of Regional Winner. The results will be announced on 3 July.

Ms. Melissa Wong, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer of AIA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “This year marks the third cohort of the AIA Healthiest Schools Programme, with a record-breaking number of entries and an exceptional standard of quality. This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of Hong Kong schools to fostering healthy lifestyles among students. At AIA, we believe that cultivating healthy habits contributes significantly to societal well-being while supporting sustainable community development. We are committed to strengthening our collaboration with various stakeholders through this programme, empowering more individuals to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

Launched by AIA Group in 2022, the AIA Healthiest Schools Programme provides free, expert-developed teaching resources that cover four themes: Healthy Eating, Active Lifestyles, Mental Well-being, and Health and Sustainability. The programme aims to foster healthy living habits among students, teachers and parents. Schools are also invited to participate in the AIA Healthiest Schools Competition, where they showcase their health programmes and achievements. Nearly 300 primary schools and secondary schools in Hong Kong, including publicly funded, direct-subsidy, private and international schools, have joined the AIA Healthiest Schools Programme since its launch.

Primary School Winner: Baptist (Sha Tin Wai) Lui Ming Choi Primary School

Embracing positive education, Baptist (Sha Tin Wai) Lui Ming Choi Primary School takes pride in a campus featuring vibrant murals and display boards with uplifting messages, and TV monitors showcasing students’ accomplishments, all reflecting the joint efforts of the school, parents and students to promote positivity. The school offers 60 diverse well-being activities designed to build students’ self-confidence and foster their holistic development. The daily 30-minute Energetic Recess aims to engage students in sports, followed by a whole-school exercise session to boost physical and mental well-being. Moreover, the school promotes sustainable living among students through farming, recycling, environmental conservation and animal interactions.

The school also engages parents in positive education and advocates for parent-child bonding through adventure camps and family gatherings. Certified parenting courses are arranged to encourage parents to share their experiences on positive education and co-create harmonious home environments. These initiatives help parents, students and teachers recognise and appreciate each student’s strengths and talents, fostering self-confidence and unlocking their potential.

Secondary School Winner: Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School

Aiming to build a positive, well-being and healthy campus, Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School launched the Whole-Person Well-being Learning Experience (WLE) programme. This initiative empowers students to design and lead various activities that promote personal growth, deepen their appreciation of health and contribute to the community. The WLE framework has been expanded through the launch of “Wellbeing Learning Dreamer: From WLE to WLD” project, where students participate in broader community engagement such as digital inclusion for seniors and art therapy, enabling them to apply the knowledge and practical skills to real-world community building.

Through the planning and execution of activities, students develop transferable skills that enhance their physical, mental, and social wellness while cultivating positive values and self-confidence. Between 2022 and 2025, over 70% of students participated in community service, contributing more than 4,000 service hours. The school also places strong emphasis on the wellbeing of teachers and parents through interactive activities such as regular positive psychology workshops, family outings, and sharing sessions. These efforts foster a culture of wellness that extends beyond the school campus, enriching families and the wider community.