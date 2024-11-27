Hong Kong Design Centre Welcomes ‘Blueprint for Arts and Culture and Creative Industries Development’

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2024 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) strongly supports the four major directions, six major principles and a total of 71 initiatives set out in the ‘Blueprint for Arts and Culture and Creative Industries Development’ announced by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, in particular, the promotion of profound traditional Chinese culture and the development of cultural contents with Hong Kong Character and the establishment of international platforms to foster East-meets-West arts and cultural exchange.

‘We welcome the Government’s initiative to develop a diversified and international arts and cultural industry, and to explore the possibility of relaxing the restrictions on different venues to provide more exhibition space,‘ said Professor Eric Yim, Chairman of HKDC. ‘With the opening of DX design hub in Sham Shui Po to the public on 4 December, it is the perfect platform to provide in-depth collaboration and exchange among designers, corporations, industries associations and professionals, showcasing the power of design and examples of design excellence through a variety of design and fashion exhibitions and events.’

The government’s proposed four directions mention ‘Promote Profound Traditional Chinese Culture and Develop Cultural Contents with Hong Kong Character’. Throughout the year, DX design hub will host a variety of exciting design exhibitions and activities, including ‘GBA Creative Fortnight’ which will not only demonstrate the design power and creativity within the Greater Bay Area, but also foster the collaborations between Hong Kong and the Mainland. Additionally, permanent exhibition ‘Hong Kong Design Ecology’ will present the vision and development of the Hong Kong design industry since the 1960s in a chronological format. While design exhibition ‘Design Pulse Asia’ will delve into exploring the unique traditions, diverse development trajectories, and cultural exchanges that shape the face of Asian design. It is believed that these exhibitions will enable local residents and visitors from around the world to gain a deeper understanding of Hong Kong’s design excellence.

The goal of ‘Develop Diverse Arts and Culture Industries with International Perspective’ aims to establish Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence. HKDC’s annual flagship programme, Business of Design Week (BODW), has successfully hosted numerous summits for over twenty years, inviting top designers and entrepreneurs from Hong Kong and abroad to share insights with a global audience, fostering discussions on design and innovation. It offers designers a platform to showcase talents and facilitates commercial collaborations.

As the Hong Kong SAR Government’s strategic partner in advancing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia, HKDC welcomes the measures aimed at supporting the cultural and creative industries to bolster the overall competitiveness of our city.