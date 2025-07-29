Hong Kong Developed Revolutionary Sauce EXOTICA UMAMI [EX M] Impresses Acclaimed International Chefs

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2025 - The new revolutionary flavour enhancer EXOTICA UMAMI (known to Chinese speakers simply as, “EX M”) continues to win admirers and impress professional chefs with its versatility, flavour and time and money saving capability.

The flavouring agent’s newest convert is Italian chef Paolo Monti of acclaimed Hong Kong’s Wan Chai ristorante AMA. Chef Monti has decided to add a new refined dish to his restaurant’s menu incorporating the revolutionary umami alternative in a new dish of grilled pork neck with mashed potatoes, seasoned and marinated with EXOTICA UMAMI.

“We will marinate the meat with the EXOTICA UMAMI sauce,“ Chef Monti explains. “Then we will leave it in a vacuum bag so the sauce goes through all the meat and it will impart its essence and flavour. We will slow cook it in sous vide for one and a half hour to tenderize the meat at 64 degrees Celsius before charcoal grilling it.

“To serve, we thin slice the pork, still warm, and sit it on top of the Exotica Umami vacuum marinated steamed rustic mashed potato. Then we add some fresh chives, some good extra virgin olive oil, salt, and finish with some pink peppercorn. A few drops of balsamic will add a little sweetness at the end.”

The dish is presented at a professional tasting event on July 30th and Chef Monti will be serving his new dish at AMA starting August 1st.

A native of Rome, Chef Paolo Monti has been one the top Italian chefs in Hong Kong for over 20 years, famous for his amatriciana pasta. In 2022, he opened AMA Ristorante to showcase his Roman and Italian dishes made with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It was named a ‘Top Italian Restaurants’ in 2024 by Gambero Rosso International guide. Timeout also listed it as among the best Italian Restaurants to try in Hong Kong.

Monti took a special interest in EXOTICA UMAMI after learning the sauce is based on inspiration of the 2,000 year old Roman marinade called Garum. Instead of anchovy, its Hong Kong-based creator Dan Gan developed this new alternative for salt, soy sauce and MSG by mainly using pork instead.

“EXOTICA UMAMI is like a modern version of the ingredient, Garum, from Ancient Roman Empire,“ Chef adds. “However, contrary to what Garum was, I find Exotica Umami is quite simple and clear in flavour. It does not overpower, suitable for the modern tastes. I find its strong thyme smell very earthy, very easy to approach. Once I tried EX M, I saw the benefits of this ingredient so I decided to play with it and explore, and I think I will explore it more over time.”

Where the traditional method of Garum generates an overly intense pungent aroma, EXOTICA UMAMI has a non-invasive and pleasant tone on the nose, reflecting the refined experiments and effort to develop a condiment that can suit any cuisine, which Chef Monti concurs.

“It’s good for making modern, contemporary dishes because it’s not an overpowering umami unlike many other seasoning products. In terms of flavour, this just gives me a little bit of a help to create dishes with depth and is tasty in less time. That’s a big issue in Hong Kong. We are always in a rush, right? So in just a few minutes you can create tastier things and this sauce is easy to handle. It’s not something that can be messed up.”

Chef Monti appreciates Exotica Umami for its refined, non-invasive umami which in this case the subtle savouriness complements the richness of pork neck and creamy mashed potatoes, adding depth while preserving the dish’s natural flavours. Monti values its versatility and linkage to many types of ingredients, making it a superior choice for contemporary Italian cooking. “Exotica Umami multiplies the taste and it truly has its own character” says Monti.

AMA Ristorante is at 25/F, 208 Johnston Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Tel: (852) 2117 9789.