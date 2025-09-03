Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Celebrates Earth Month by Transforming Main Street Taxi

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 11 April 2025 - In celebration of Earth Month this April, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) proudly highlights its continued environmental initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability. HKDL has been committed to adopting renewable energy and recently took innovative steps to convert a vintage amusement ride to electric power, installed Hong Kong’s first and largest car park solar canopy, and adopted AI technology to achieve energy savings. The resort will continue to expand solar system to World of Frozen, further enhancing its sustainability efforts. These initiatives, validated by industry accolades, underscore HKDL’s as a leader toward creating a better future.

Switching Main Street Taxi to Electric Power

The resort is committed to taking meaningful and measurable actions to create a sustainable future. Through a blend of innovation and nostalgia to utilize clean energy for amusement taxi rides. The resort's facility services team has converted the Main Street Taxi – a beloved feature of Main Street, U.S.A. – to electric power by replacing its existing gasoline engine and hydraulic transmission system with n motor. This innovative step prevents waste by modifying the resort's existing vehicles.



The electricity-powered Main Street Taxi retains its vintage appearance – a nod to the elongated horseless carriages of the early 1900s. An onboard audio system has been added to simulate the sound of a gas engine. This elevates the nostalgic ride experience for guests, with improved air quality.



The First and Largest Car Park Solar Canopy in Hong Kong

HKDL marked a milestone in its journey toward clean energy adoption this year. The resort proudly unveiled Hong Kong's first and largest car park solar canopy in the cast members' car park, featuring nearly 200 bi-facial solar panels and providing shelter for 40 parking spaces in the first phase. The project is being executed in two phases. Upon completion of the second phase, the number of bi-facial solar panels will double to nearly 400, providing shelter for 80 parking spaces. This system is expected to generate over 200,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually.



“HKDL’s magic has positively impacted Hong Kong’s tourism, economy and community over the past 20 years,“ said Tim Sypko, Senior Vice President, Operations, HKDL. “As a socially responsible business, we have been doing good while growing our business. This includes taking meaningful and measurable actions to support a healthier planet.”



HKDL will further expand its solar panel system in World of Frozen this year by installing solar panels on the rooftops of the attractions Frozen Ever After and Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, continually championing the adaptation of renewable energy.



By the end of 2025, HKDL's total solar panels will increase to over 8,300, generating enough energy to power around 1,200 three-person households for a year.



Additionally, through the installation of over 130 electric vehicle chargers, guests and cast members can now access a cleaner commuting option when they come to the resort.



Utilize AI Technology to Achieve Energy Savings for Cooling Systems

HKDL also set up an AI Digital Twin model for the district cooling air-conditioning systems, utilizing AI analytics to predict the resort's cooling load and simulate operations virtually via the digital twin. This AI technology optimizes the performance of water-cooled district cooling air-conditioning systems, not only creating a comfortable journey for guests but also reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.



Industry Recognition: Pioneering ESG

The resort's environmental contributions have consistently been recognized by the industry. Last year, the resort won several accolades at the Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence 2023, the second KPMG ESG 50 Awards 2024, and the Outstanding ESG Enterprises Recognition Scheme 2024. These awards highlight HKDL's dedication to sustainability and its leading role in environmental stewardship.



Through implementing innovative e environmental measures, HKDL hopes to inspire more businesses to join the resort in imagining and shaping a sustainable future. The resort will continue to contribute toward initiatives such as food donation, waste reduction and energy saving, water conservation, and other activities.



To learn more, visit DisneyPlanetPossible.com.



