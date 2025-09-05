Shin Peng wins Malaysia’s first gold at World Wushu Championships

SI SHIN PENG secured Malaysia’s first gold medal at the 17th World Wushu Championships in Brasília, Brazil with his victory in the men’s Qiangshu event.

The Malaysian Wushu Federation confirmed Shin Peng achieved a winning score of 9.756 points in the competition.

He narrowly defeated Macau’s Chi Hin Kuong by a mere 0.013 points margin to claim the championship title.

Japan’s Motoyoshi Araki captured the bronze medal with a final score of 9.740 points.

Malaysia also celebrated additional podium finishes with Tan Cheong Min taking silver in the women’s Nandao event.

Lee Jia Rong contributed another medal for Malaysia by earning bronze in the women’s Gunshu category.

The prestigious eight-day international wushu championship will conclude this Sunday. – Bernama