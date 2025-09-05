Messi scores twice in final home World Cup qualifier for Argentina

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi scored twice in Argentina’s commanding 3-0 victory over Venezuela during his final home World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has not announced his retirement plans but confirmed this match would be his last World Cup qualifier played in Argentina.

Argentina dominated from the start with Nicolas Tagliafico and Franco Mastantuono creating early chances that were saved by Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

Messi opened the scoring in the 39th minute after receiving a pass from Julian Alvarez during a counter-attack and shooting into the top-right corner.

Argentina continued their offensive pressure in the second half with Messi remaining central to their attacks but had to wait until the 76th minute for their second goal.

Nico Gonzalez delivered a cross from the left which Lautaro Martinez converted with a diving header to double Argentina’s lead.

Messi completed his excellent performance with a third goal just four minutes later after receiving an assist from Thiago Almada.

The reigning World Cup champions lead the South American qualifying table with 38 points ahead of their final group match against Ecuador on Tuesday.

Venezuela will attempt to maintain their qualifying hopes when they host Colombia in their next match. – AFP